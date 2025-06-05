Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

EPD: One injured in non-fatal shooting at Evanston Hospital

Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
EPD reported that the victim’s injuries are non-fatal and there is no threat to the public.
Hannah Webster, City Editor
June 5, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Last updated June 5 at 10:33. 

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

A hospital security officer was injured in a shooting at Evanston Hospital Thursday evening, according to an Evanston Police Department news release. 

A 28-year-old man was voluntarily transported to the hospital after the Crisis Alternative Response Evanston Team contacted the man near the Taco Bell on Sherman Avenue, where he “appeared to be suffering from an unknown mental health condition,” according to the release. 

The release said that while at the hospital, the man became agitated, and security arrived at the room. At 7:57 p.m., three to four shots were fired after the man pulled a weapon from his belongings, according to the release. 

EPD was not dispatched or on the scene when shots were fired, the department said in an X post. A nurse and security assisted in restraining the alleged shooter until police arrived on the scene, according to a subsequent post. 

EPD reported that the victim’s injuries are non-fatal and there is no threat to the public. The emergency room is currently in lockdown. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

 

Related Stories: 

Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

EPD arrests second offender in Clark Street Beach shooting

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
a building with question marks next to it
Community advocates for African Centered Curriculum at Foster School
a building that says “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center” on it
D65 board discusses student technology use, transportation
An illustration with a photo of Bushra Amiwala with the U.S. Capitol building.
Skokie native Bushra Amiwala joins 9th Congressional District race
A woman speaks into a microphone on a stage.
Fifth annual Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month
A group plays music together on the street.
Jazz quartet brings live music to downtown Evanston this summer
A headshot of a woman.
Q&A: NU Alum talks congressional campaign, NU experience