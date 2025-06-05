EPD: One injured in non-fatal shooting at Evanston Hospital

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

A hospital security officer was injured in a shooting at Evanston Hospital Thursday evening, according to an Evanston Police Department news release.

A 28-year-old man was voluntarily transported to the hospital after the Crisis Alternative Response Evanston Team contacted the man near the Taco Bell on Sherman Avenue, where he “appeared to be suffering from an unknown mental health condition,” according to the release.

The release said that while at the hospital, the man became agitated, and security arrived at the room. At 7:57 p.m., three to four shots were fired after the man pulled a weapon from his belongings, according to the release.

EPD was not dispatched or on the scene when shots were fired, the department said in an X post. A nurse and security assisted in restraining the alleged shooter until police arrived on the scene, according to a subsequent post.

EPD reported that the victim’s injuries are non-fatal and there is no threat to the public. The emergency room is currently in lockdown.

