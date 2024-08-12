Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours
August 12, 2024
Lollapalooza recap: Female pop stars stole the show this year
August 8, 2024
Hippo Campus emerges with new sound, treats fans to unreleased music from upcoming album
August 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
348 Views
Aftel: Northwestern embraces police repression
Samuel Aftel, Columnist • August 8, 2024
2
313 Views
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
Shannon TylerAugust 6, 2024
3
252 Views
Lollapalooza recap: Female pop stars stole the show this year
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • August 8, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment
Advertisement

Perry: A little humility goes a long way

June 4, 2024

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics

Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days

July 25, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

June 27, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment

July 19, 2024

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

July 16, 2024

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours

August 12, 2024

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

August 6, 2024

City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045

August 2, 2024

Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours

The+two+men+are+facing+charges+like+unlawful+possession+of+a+weapon+and+attempted+first+degree+murder%2C+respectively.+
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
The two men are facing charges like unlawful possession of a weapon and attempted first degree murder, respectively.
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor
August 12, 2024

Two men are now in custody after three separate shootings around Dempster Street as well as Dodge Avenue in less than 24 hours last week, all of which are ongoing investigations by the Evanston Police Department, according to a City of Evanston press release.  

The first shooting on the night of Aug. 5 involved two male victims around the 1700 block of Dempster Street. One of the victims, 41-year-old Sean Gayle, has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after he and the second male shot each other as part of an ongoing dispute, the investigation revealed. 

Both men are in stable condition, with Gayle remaining in police custody. 

The second shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 6 around Dempster Street and Darrow Avenue left a 34-year-old male shot and 33-year-old Jerell Williams now facing attempted first degree murder by Cook County’s State Attorney, the investigation said. The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital. 

Williams has previously faced numerous arrests and convictions in both Evanston and Chicago. 

Williams appeared for bond on Friday at the Skokie Courthouse, where it was ruled he would be detained until his next hearing on Aug. 29. Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Nick Campbell said that Williams and the victim may have known each other, according to Evanston Now. 

The third shooting just thirty minutes after the second on the 1700 Block of Dodge Avenue involved a 50-year-old male had been shot in the hand, allegedly accidently shooting himself, initial investigations reveal. 

All three investigations are still ongoing, with EPD asking for any submissions of tips, videos or evidence. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin

Related Stories: 

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

Northwestern issues “all clear” message for shooting threat on Evanston campus

EPD responds to shooting at Foster Street, Ashland Avenue

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Evanston Police Department squad cars.
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) supports increasing the walkability of Evanston as a part of Envision Evanston 2045.
City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045
Summer Sounds helps fulfill the Evanston Thrives Retail District Action Plan goals.
Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night
The groundbreaking gave community members integral to the 5th Ward School, now Foster School, the chance to “break ground,” fitted with hard hats and shovels.
Fifth ward school to be named “Foster School” at groundbreaking, decades in the making
Players from opposing teams embrace following a game at the 10th annual Unity Soccer Festival Saturday morning.
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland
More in Latest Stories
Chappell Roan rocks a full leather wrestler costume for her Lollapalooza performance on Thursday.
Lollapalooza recap: Female pop stars stole the show this year
Hippo Campus emerges with new sound, treats fans to unreleased music from upcoming album
Hippo Campus emerges with new sound, treats fans to unreleased music from upcoming album
Midfielder Maddie Zimmer dribbles the ball in a regular season game against Penn State in 2022.
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
Lollapalooza announced on Wednesday that Alternative singer Dominic Fike, who headlined Dillo Day 2022, will no longer perform at the festival due to health reasons.
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning will be a key returner for new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan to lean on this season.
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
More in Local
The expansion eligibility would include families with children who are entering third grade, which would make approximately 99 to 108 new families eligible.
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
A “coming soon” sign on the corner of Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street advertises the opening of Evanston’s newest community center.
New South End Community Center in Evanston offers inclusive haven for families
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland
Left to right: Shannon Stiles, Ozivell Eckford, Ted Williams III, Marchello Lee and Vanessa Love perform in the show.
‘1619: The Journey of A People’ brings audiences through an intense, beautiful journey of African Americans at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
The shore of Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background.
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after 'exhausting' all resources
The new city flag was selected from over 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design Contest.
City flag approved, new affordable housing authorized at City Council
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in