Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours

Two men are now in custody after three separate shootings around Dempster Street as well as Dodge Avenue in less than 24 hours last week, all of which are ongoing investigations by the Evanston Police Department, according to a City of Evanston press release.

The first shooting on the night of Aug. 5 involved two male victims around the 1700 block of Dempster Street. One of the victims, 41-year-old Sean Gayle, has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after he and the second male shot each other as part of an ongoing dispute, the investigation revealed.

Both men are in stable condition, with Gayle remaining in police custody.

The second shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 6 around Dempster Street and Darrow Avenue left a 34-year-old male shot and 33-year-old Jerell Williams now facing attempted first degree murder by Cook County’s State Attorney, the investigation said. The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Williams has previously faced numerous arrests and convictions in both Evanston and Chicago.

Williams appeared for bond on Friday at the Skokie Courthouse, where it was ruled he would be detained until his next hearing on Aug. 29. Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Nick Campbell said that Williams and the victim may have known each other, according to Evanston Now.

The third shooting just thirty minutes after the second on the 1700 Block of Dodge Avenue involved a 50-year-old male had been shot in the hand, allegedly accidently shooting himself, initial investigations reveal.

All three investigations are still ongoing, with EPD asking for any submissions of tips, videos or evidence.

