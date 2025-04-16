Land Use Commission appointment draws controversy amid Envision Evanston debates

Mayor Daniel Biss will appoint Cat Vielma to the Land Use Commission, rather than reappointing George Halik, according to an email from Biss to city staff Friday shared with The Daily.

The appointment has been met with criticism from some residents.

In his email to staff, Biss acknowledged he received an “unusual amount of public input” from residents as Halik’s term expired. At Monday’s City Council meeting, many community members spoke against the decision during public comment, and an online petition urging Biss to reappoint Halik has received 527 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

“(Halik) has been a voice for residents and is someone who is qualified, deeply experienced and was five months into what we believe is the most consequential planning process in Evanston in decades,” said Jenny Washburn, who wrote the petition. “We equated it to removing a juror mid-trial. Why would someone do that unless they wanted to cause disruption and fix the outcome?”

Halik was an original member of the commission in 2022. He said he first applied for reappointment in February, knowing his term was set to expire in March. In a statement to The Daily, Vielma said she applied for both the Land Use Commission and Housing & Community Development Committee early this year.

The decision not to reappoint Halik comes as the commission reviews Envision Evanston 2045, the city’s highly-debated comprehensive plan and zoning overhaul spearheaded by Biss.

Halik pushed back on blanket upzoning, yet he maintains that he is not against Envision Evanston. Vielma, on the other hand, has been a vocal proponent of affordable housing and supportive of development on her social media.

Vielma said she was interviewed by Biss last Tuesday and informed of his intention to appoint her on Friday. Halik said he met with Biss April 4 and left feeling “pretty positive,” yet on Friday he received an email from the mayor saying that he would not be reappointed.

Biss decided against reappointing Halik after being approached by a group representing a majority of councilmembers who sought a new commissioner, according to his email. He added that community members have asked for younger representation on boards, commissions and committees — and specifically for an affordable housing expert on the Land Use Commission.

“(Vielma) has deep knowledge and experience with a variety of aspects of affordable housing, and I’m confident she will be a wonderful addition to the Land Use Commission,” Biss wrote.

Vielma underscored the need for increased community engagement concerning Envision Evanston and highlighted her affordable housing work across 12 states.

Still, some residents criticized Vielma’s social media presence. Washburn cited an X post by Vielma from Jan. 8, which was critical of public comment at a commission meeting. It was followed by another post reading “Ok I’m feeling a little better with a handful of fantastic comments from Evanston residents with a background in planning and fair housing. Understandably, they are in support of EE2045.”

Washburn said she worried this indicated that Vielma would listen only to residents with expertise in housing or zoning.

Vielma said this was “quite the leap from the casual, albeit snarky, social media post.” She said the posts illustrate that, as a resident, she listens to others’ concerns.

In his email, Biss asked staff to consider his decision through a “positive lens” and expressed appreciation for Halik’s time on the commission. Halik said he did not think the decision was personal, but rather driven by “the mayor’s agenda.”

Halik and Washburn both expressed concern over appointees being chosen from those with aligned ideals and priorities.

The appointment will be up for confirmation at the April 28 City Council meeting, the same day the new council will be sworn in. Halik said he believes the confirmation should be left to the newly elected council, rather than the outgoing council.

“I don’t think it’s a done deal,” Halik said. “I hope that the new council will get a chance to confirm his appointment.”

