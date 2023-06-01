EPD arrests second offender in Clark Street Beach shooting
June 1, 2023
Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence and death.
The Evanston Police Department made a second arrest Tuesday in connection with the April 12 Clark Street Beach shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jacquis Irby and injured his two 15-year-old brothers.
EPD arrested 19-year-old Tacorey Magitt, of Chicago, according to a Thursday news release. Magitt is the second person to face charges in connection with the shooting, following the arrest of 20-year-old Jalen Murray on April 30.
“The investigation revealed that Magitt had fired a gun during the altercation that resulted in Irby’s death,” the release read.
The Cook County State Attorney’s Office charged Magitt with three felony counts — one for first-degree murder and two for attempted first-degree murder. EPD said Magitt is scheduled to appear in bond court at the Skokie Courthouse today.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, according to EPD.
