EPD arrests second offender in Clark Street Beach shooting

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence and death.

The Evanston Police Department made a second arrest Tuesday in connection with the April 12 Clark Street Beach shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jacquis Irby and injured his two 15-year-old brothers.

EPD arrested 19-year-old Tacorey Magitt, of Chicago, according to a Thursday news release. Magitt is the second person to face charges in connection with the shooting, following the arrest of 20-year-old Jalen Murray on April 30.

“The investigation revealed that Magitt had fired a gun during the altercation that resulted in Irby’s death,” the release read.

The Cook County State Attorney’s Office charged Magitt with three felony counts — one for first-degree murder and two for attempted first-degree murder. EPD said Magitt is scheduled to appear in bond court at the Skokie Courthouse today.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, according to EPD.

