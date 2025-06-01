A singer stands on stage reaching a hand up into the spotlight as their backup standers stand around them in masks.
Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour at Soldier Field

Byline photo of Christina Lin
Christina Lin, Photo Editor
June 1, 2025
Categories:

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The Weeknd brought his North American stadium tour “After Hours Til Dawn” to Soldier Field on Friday and Saturday night. The show included his hit songs like “Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)” and songs from his 2025 album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” Each show also included sets from Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.

A close up of a singer in a mask stands onstage and looks down.

A wide shot of a singer standing onstage with the backdrop of an eyeball behind him.

A close up of a backup dancer surrounded by smoke looks towards the audience.

The audience members hold up their phones and smile towards the stage.

A wide shot of a singer standing onstage with a red backdrop behind him.

A wide shot of backup dancers standing onstage with the audience in the background.

A shot of the singer holding their microphone towards the crowd.

A wide shot of backup dancers standing onstage surrounded by fog.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Chrisyjlin

 

Related Stories:

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern falls to No. 1 North Carolina 12-8 in national championship

Captured: Reflections Repertory Company’s first spring show ‘Rendezvous’

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats No. 2 Boston College 12-11 to advance to championship

 

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Captured
Northwestern lacrosse players wearing black huddle around each other.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern falls to No. 1 North Carolina 12-8 in national championship
Three dancers in stand with their arms raised in front of them.
Captured: Reflections Repertory Company’s first spring show ‘Rendezvous’
Junior attacker Madison Taylor scores a goal against Boston College Friday. Taylor led the Wildcats in goals with four.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats No. 2 Boston College 12-11 to advance to championship
Graduate attacker Niki Miles races towards the ball.
Captured: Lacrosse: Northwestern beats Penn 17-12 to advance to NCAA Semifinals
Two players in white jerseys celebrate as players in gray jerseys walk off the field.
Captured: Baseball: NU wins against Ohio State 12-2 at Wrigley Field
A multimedia presentation where multiple TV screens showcase people wearing gas masks. On each screen, the people are also surrounded by smoke.
Captured: EXPO CHICAGO Contemporary Art Fair returns to Navy Pier
More in Latest Stories
A group plays music together on the street.
Jazz quartet brings live music to downtown Evanston this summer
Nancy Cunniff in her office surrounded by books and book posters.
Q&A: Nancy Cunniff reflects on her time directing One Book One Northwestern
The Mee-Ow Band played at Evanston SPACE Tuesday night. Their 20-song setlist included “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Misery Business” by Paramore and “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.
Recaptured: Lacrosse championship game, Reflections Repertory Company’s spring show and the Undergraduate Research & Arts Exposition
Color-graded photos of three men speaking at podiums on top of an illustrated yellow background with brown dots.
‘Dying on the right hills’: Northwestern’s conservative activism leaders talk campus political climate
A brick building with a sign reading “The International Office” and a purple welcome flag draped on the building’s facade.
Northwestern advises international students, warns of travel risk following U.S. visa policy changes
A headshot of a woman.
Q&A: NU Alum talks congressional campaign, NU experience
More in Photo
Close-up of a person singing into a microphone.
Recaptured: 53rd annual Dillo Day, McSA speaker event and 7th Ward Meeting
Player celebrating a goal with fans in the background.
Recaptured: Lacrosse NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, Kaibigan’s Pinoy Show and Spoonfest
Five people interlink arms as they perform a signature “step.”
Recaptured: A&O Ball, NU National Pan-Hellenic Council’s yard show and Dale Duro’s spring show
A person dressed in a wildcat costume raises their arms in front of an arch.
Gallery: Waa-Mu Show celebrates 94 years with ‘Arch Madness’
Back of a person’s head holding a sign that says “DEMOCRACY IS ON THE LINE.”
Recaptured: May Day protests, ‘BOOMSHAKA: after hours’ and a record breaking baseball win
Players surround home plate as a player runs to score.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern wins series over Wisconsin in walk-off fashion