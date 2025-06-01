Captured: The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour at Soldier Field

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The Weeknd brought his North American stadium tour “After Hours Til Dawn” to Soldier Field on Friday and Saturday night. The show included his hit songs like “Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)” and songs from his 2025 album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” Each show also included sets from Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Chrisyjlin

