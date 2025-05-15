Biss urges ‘fighting back’ against Trump administration in annual State of the City address

Just over a month after winning reelection, Mayor Daniel Biss held his fourth State of the City address Wednesday afternoon. During his speech, the mayor highlighted the past year’s achievements, condemned the current presidential administration and shared his hopes for the future of Evanston.

In front of about 100 people, including several councilmembers, Biss cited recent initiatives — including the passage of the Healthy Buildings Ordinance, revisions to the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance and the opening of Evanston’s new city hall — as indicators of a successful year as mayor.

Biss also said he planned to continue advocating for necessary policies in his second term at the event, which was held at Evanston SPACE. A central theme of Biss’ speech was his frustration with the current presidential administration — and his desire for Evanston to serve as a local counterbalance.

“In this time of trouble, and in this time of anxiety, and in this time of fear, I want to urge us all to continue working together,” Biss said.

The mayor framed Evanston as a city with both the moral responsibility and practical tools to push back against federal policies he called “terrifying.” He pointed to the city’s efforts to expand access to housing, support vulnerable residents and protect immigrants, members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.

“We in Evanston believe in fighting back,” Biss said at the event. “We believe in fighting back in any way we can.”

Building on his theme of local resistance, Biss tied Evanston’s strength to its diversity. He highlighted the city’s work with local nonprofit Connections for the Homeless and the new Crisis Alternative Response Evanston team, an effort to increase non-police response to low-risk 911 calls.

Biss said these programs are “what make Evanston Evanston.”

“The greatest benefits of diversity are not some census datum on a spreadsheet,” Biss said. “They’re when every neighborhood is diverse and integrated and vibrant because we are living next to people with different backgrounds and different experiences than our own.”

Pastor Monté Dillard Sr. from First Church of God Christian Life Center introduced Biss by highlighting work from his first term. Dillard praised Biss’ introduction of Envision Evanston 2045, the city’s proposed comprehensive plan and zoning overhaul, as well as his work in decreasing Evanston’s rate of violent crime.

After the address, Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) emphasized the need for collaboration to The Daily, as members of Evanston’s 82nd City Council begin their terms.

Rodgers, who was recently sworn into City Council, said Biss’ message of unity is paramount.

“I think the important thing is emphasizing again that we are a diverse community, but we’re all working together — and we have to work together,” Rodgers said.

Ald. Shawn Iles (3rd) said Biss’ theme of trust resonated most with him. Iles, who won a seat on City Council in the April 1 election, said he focused his campaign on building trust with constituents and that he was happy to see the mayor echo this message.

After City Council’s contentious Land Use Commission appointment Monday night, Iles said he wants to focus on ensuring everyone feels supported, regardless of whether they agree with each decision the council makes.

“I was thinking about how to find common ground,” Iles said after the event. “The way that I build trust with 3rd Ward members is that I’m willing to talk to them whether they agree with me or not. I’m confident we can find common ground overall.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @BenShapiroMedia

Related Stories:

— Three new councilmembers, incumbents sworn in as Evanston’s 82nd City Council

— City Council introduces long-discussed Responsible Bidder Ordinance

— Biss recaps testy year, looks ahead to Evanston’s future in State of the City address