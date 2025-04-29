Three new councilmembers, incumbents sworn in as Evanston’s 82nd City Council

Members of Evanston’s 82nd City Council were inaugurated Monday, beginning a four-year term that is slated to shape key city initiatives like Envision Evanston 2045 and the future home of city operations — issues that emerged as major flashpoints leading up to April 1’s municipal election.

Three newcomers, Alds. Shawn Iles (3rd), Parielle Davis (7th) and Matt Rodgers (8th), now join the reelected Mayor Daniel Biss, City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza and incumbent councilmembers at the dais.

Reflecting on the oaths of office he had previously taken, Biss, who fended off a challenge from Jeff Boarini to secure a second term, said he is ready to work for all of Evanston.

“It is a magical thing because it’s a transformation of the complex messages sent by a whole community of thousands of people into the ability to move an agenda on behalf of those people,” Biss said. “And it’s a sacred thing, and it’s this thing that I take incredibly seriously.”

The ceremony marked the first time City Council has seen new faces since 2022, when Biss appointed Alds. Krissie Harris (2nd) and Juan Geracaris (9th) to the council following their predecessors’ resignations. The next year, both of them ran and won in special elections for a two-year term. Harris ran and won reelection in early April while Geracaris ran unopposed.

The inauguration ceremony followed the 81st council’s final public meeting, in which the council approved resolutions commending the outgoing Alds. Melissa Wynne (3rd), Eleanor Revelle (7th) and Devon Reid (8th).

Speaking about Wynne — who was first elected to the council in 1997 — several councilmembers, as well as Biss, Mendoza and City Manager Luke Stowe, waxed about her long tenure and deep commitment to the city’s civic life.

“Truly, we’re losing a giant, (and) we’re losing a giant piece of our history here,” Reid said.

Turning to Revelle, the city officials commended her for her nine years on City Council, leading on environmental and housing issues and representing the 7th Ward, a task complicated by Northwestern’s plan to rebuild Ryan Field in her ward starting in 2022.

City officials also sang Reid’s praises for his eight years on the council — split between 8th Ward councilmember and city clerk — advocating for Evanston’s “most vulnerable community residents” and spearheading new city initiatives.

“Even if sometimes you wanted to go further than I was comfortable with, you always made me think, and you always made me consider, and you always made me keep my mind open,” Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said. “I like to think of you as our progressive North Star on this City Council.”

Following the swearing-in, the councilmembers took to the procedural “call of the wards,” when they typically share updates from their wards, to thank their family and supporters and commit to serving their constituents and the city.

Rogers, who previously served on Evanston’s Land Use Commission, said he looks forward to taking “the next step” in his involvement with city government.

Noting high turnout in the 7th Ward at the April election, Davis said she is excited to serve on City Council and find ways to bring the city together.

“(The turnout) just shows how engaged and compassionate our community is and how much people care,” Davis said. “I do love that, and I do think that it means very positive things for the direction of our city, where we go forward.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @caseeey_he

Related Stories:

— ‘I was proud of the campaign I ran’: Shawn Iles to take office as 3rd Ward councilmember

— Matt Rodgers pledges open communication as 8th Ward councilmember

— Parielle Davis aims to boost resident voices as 7th Ward councilmember