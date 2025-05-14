City Council confirms contentious appointee to Land Use Commission

With a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Daniel Biss, City Council confirmed Luke Harris-Ferree, the pastor at Evanston’s Grace Lutheran Church, to serve on the Land Use Commission late Monday night.

The confirmation put an end to weeks of contentious discussion over who will fill the seat previously held by architect George Halik after Biss decided against reappointing Halik to another term.

More than 30 residents signed up to offer public comment, the majority of whom discussed Harris-Ferree’s nomination.

During public comment, Jack Jordan, executive director of Climate Action Evanston, said Harris-Ferree would prove “invaluable.”

Jordan said that Harris-Ferree’s age, renter-status, and experience in affordable housing would be applicable in Evanston, where nearly half of all residents are renters. All members of the Land Use Commission are homeowners, Jordan said, and Harris-Ferree’s experience as a renter would diversify the commission.

But some residents compared Harris-Ferree’s experience to Halik. Multiple accused Biss of filling the seat with a proponent of Envision Evanston 2045, a sweeping overhaul of city policy boosted by the mayor because Halik had pushed back on blanket upzoning.

“Welcome to the Trump Administration: Evanston Edition,” Bruce Enenbach said. “Nominate ideological alignment rather than knowledge. Nominate loyalty rather than expertise. Nominate fealty to the man rather than to the people.”

Several others amplified claims that the mayor wielded his selection to further his agenda.

Ald. Parielle Davis (7th) began the discussion advocating against the appointment. Prior to the meeting, she sent a campaign email explaining why she opposed the decision.

“I have never had the privilege of being able to be underqualified for a position,” Davis said Monday. “I’ve never gotten a position over someone else who had higher credentials, and so I’ll say that this is a soft spot for me. I am one of the first Black people to represent the 7th Ward, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) supported Davis in her opposition of the appointee. Kelly questioned the reasoning behind the new appointment, referencing Halik’s commitment to and experience on the Land Use Commission and crediting him for the recent advances on the comprehensive plan.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) ranked among four councilmembers who voted in favor of Harris-Ferree. Expertise does matter, he said, but “common ground, dialogue and values-based discussion” will be more important as the commission plods through Envision Evanston.

Alongside Nieuwsma, Alds. Bobby Burns (5th), Juan Geracaris (9th) and Shawn Iles (3rd) voted to confirm Harris-Ferree.

Some community members agreed. Third Ward resident Scott Roberts said that including candidates with professional experience beyond architecture, planning and real estate “reflects the full diversity of Evanston’s residents and addresses Land Use decisions in a holistic manner.”

Iles faced some criticism for his decision not to recuse himself from voting on the nominee, as he and Harris-Ferree are both involved with Interfaith Action of Evanston, a local nonprofit that operates soup kitchens, a warming center and an overnight shelter, as well as facilitating dialogues between faiths.

Iles works as the overnight shelter director for the organization that relies heavily on church donations and membership to pay its employees, including Iles. Kelly voiced these concerns, saying that it would be “awkward and not even fair” for Iles to participate in the vote.

Nonetheless, Iles voted in favor of Harris-Ferree. He emphasized his experience working on the library board for 10 years.

“The best versions of those boards were (ones) with a variety of viewpoints and a diversity of experience,” Iles said.

After Biss broke the 4-4 council deadlock, with Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) absent, some remaining Halik supporters booed the decision. The next Land Use Commission meeting is Wednesday, and the agenda contains only commissioner training as an item for discussion.

