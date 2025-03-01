Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern stifles Iowa’s high-octane offense in 68-57 win

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris slams home a dunk in Northwestern’s 68-57 win over Iowa Friday.
Audrey Pachuta, Sports Editor
March 1, 2025

After graduate student center Matthew Nicholson boxed out a Hawkeye defender to corral a rebound from Iowa’s fruitless opening possession Friday, sophomore guard Jordan Clayton pushed the ball up the court. Nine passes later, it found its way into the hands of junior forward Nick Martinelli on his way to the rim. 

He made no hesitation, calmly converting a rare right-handed layup — an outlier in his usual repertoire of left-handed maneuvers that have long stymied opposing defenses. But that, coupled with a pair of free throws, was all Martinelli contributed in the first half: four points and a field goal.

In its 68-57 win over Iowa Friday night, Northwestern’s defense took center stage in place of its usual star, stifling the second-highest scoring offense in the Big Ten.

The Wildcats (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten) held the Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) to a season-low point total and field goal percentage, relying not only on scoring production from emerging talent but also key defensive contributions from their veterans.

“I’ve been proud of a lot of teams for a lot of different reasons, but (I’m) not sure I’ve been more proud of an individual team than I am about this one right now,” coach Chris Collins said postgame, reflecting on his injury-riddled squad’s ability to overcome adversity this season.

Following slow starts for both teams, which saw the game knotted at four points apiece after more than four minutes of play, a second-chance layup tipped in by freshman guard K.J. Windham sparked a 10-0 NU scoring run.

Windham, who averaged just over 10 minutes per game in Big Ten play before the team’s West Coast road trip in early February, has stepped up after graduate student guard Jalen Leach sustained a season-ending injury in the team’s Feb. 4 win over USC. With Leach absent, Windham has emerged as a potent scoring threat over the past six games, posting three 15-plus point outputs — including a team-high 20 points against Iowa Friday.

Collins said that, beyond Windham’s scoring, he’s been impressed by the freshman’s adjustment to an expanded role.

“I really just talked to him about these last eight games, after we had our injuries and I knew he was going to be playing a lot, was just, ‘Try to be more free of mind,’ knowing there’s going to be mistakes made,” Collins said.

In addition to Windham’s output, junior guard Justin Mullins chimed in with 10 points Friday — his third double-digit scoring night of the season. 

But for the contest’s opening 20 minutes, NU’s dominant defense defined the game’s trajectory. 

As Nicholson and Martinelli combined for 11 of the ’Cats’ 20 first-half rebounds and Nicholson rejected three Hawkeye shot attempts, the focal point became containing Iowa as NU’s offense began to find its rhythm.

“I thought Matt was the unsung hero of the first 25 minutes,” Collins said. “His ability to help on all those back cuts, all those things at the rim. He had some blocked shots, he was protecting our basket, he had six rebounds.”

But when Nicholson went down after taking an inadvertent palm to the face by Iowa guard Josh Dix with over 17 minutes left to play, it was clear that NU’s other big men — graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris and redshirt sophomore forward Luke Hunger — would need to step up in his stead.

Fitzmorris wasted no time making his presence felt. Less than a minute into his entry, after a quick pass from Mullins, Fitzmorris found himself with two Hawkeye defenders swatting at the air in futile pursuit. The graduate student center soared through the lane for a thunderous dunk as the Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd erupted. 

The Hawkeyes cut the deficit back to one point after a triple on their ensuing possession, but from then on, NU trucked on to a comfortable lead in which it amassed a double-digit advantage in the final minutes.

Though Martinelli fell short of his typical Big Ten-leading scoring output of 20.1 points per game, he led the ’Cats’ with 12 points in the second half as the hosts closed out their third consecutive win. 

“It’s always good to have a 30-point game, but I’d rather have zero-point games and win every single game, so I was just happy to see guys like K.J. and Justin step up,” Martinelli said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Iowa 57

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 75, Minnesota 63

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 70, Ohio State 49

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Freshman guard K.J. Windham prepares to shoot a 3-pointer in Northwestern's Friday win over Iowa.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Iowa 57
Many other NU support sites have also eliminated their respective anti-discrimination statements and DEI web pages.
Northwestern to evaluate Gender and Sexuality Resource Center amid federal scrutiny
The task force will meet with Northwestern leadership, impacted students and staff, local law enforcement and community members as it considers “whether remedial action is warranted.”
Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism to visit Northwestern, 9 other schools
Northwestern continues to update its federal policy responses page.
NU Multicultural Student Affairs is reviewing DEI policies amid federal compliance efforts
SESP expunged its prominently-featured “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice” page from its website. The page detailed the school’s commitment to DEI-related research, coursework and civic engagement programs.
SESP removes DEI research and coursework page from website
Cats Corner: Pinning down the facts on NU Wrestling
Cats Corner: Pinning down the facts on NU Wrestling
More in Men's Basketball
Junior forward Nick Martinelli shoots a post shot in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 75, Minnesota 63
Graduate student center Matthew Nicholson slams home a dunk in a game earlier this season. Nicholson recorded his fourth double-digit scoring game in Northwestern's Thursday win over Ohio State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 70, Ohio State 49
Junior guard Justin Mullins rises to the basket for a contested layup against Nebraska.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern chokes away 20-point lead, falls to Nebraska
Graduate student guard Ty Berry celebrates after a made 3-pointer Sunday. Berry contributed 23 points in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli and Berry’s 46 points weren’t enough in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska
Graduate student guard Ty Berry stares down opposing defenders after one of his four first-half three-pointers.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern concedes huge comeback, falls 68-64 to Nebraska
Junior forward Nick Martinelli drives towards the basket in Northwestern's Sunday loss to Nebraska.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 68, Northwestern 64
More in Sports
Northwestern huddles during a game earlier this season
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern issued two forfeits for declining to travel to Los Angeles amid wildfires
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer corrals a save in her stick. Sweitzer made her return to Syracuse Tuesday after spending the past two seasons with the Orange.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern fends off comeback attempt, beats No. 6 Syracuse 12-8 in Sweitzer’s return to JMA Wireless Dome
Sophomore right-hander Garrett Shearer prepares to throw a pitch in a game last season.
Baseball: Northwestern rides strong start, topples Harvard and Fordham
Sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea steps up to bat in a game last year.
Softball: Northwestern records its second-straight losing weekend at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
Sophomore Greyson Casey saved three match points from 5-1 down in the third set to force a tiebreak, but fell short.
Men’s Tennis: Deja vu for Northwestern as comeback thwarted in defeat to No. 50 Notre Dame
Sophomore Neena Feldman celebrates after winning a point earlier this season. Feldman’s 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 singles win clinched Northwestern’s first comeback from down 3-0 since 2018.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern overcomes 3-0 deficit to stun No. 30 Kansas