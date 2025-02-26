Best Ramen: Table To Stix Ramen serves up ramen in cozy atmosphere

When visitors enter Table to Stix on 1007 Davis St., they are greeted with ambient mood lighting, geometric-patterned walls and customers enjoying steaming bowls of ramen — a welcoming sight in the depths of a frigid Evanston winter.

Table to Stix’s cozy ambiance, customer service and flavor-packed dishes have won it its title as Best Ramen in The Daily’s 2025 Best of Evanston.

The eatery first opened its doors to Evanston residents in 2015, offering bowls reminiscent of comforting South Korean instant ramen characteristic of the 1980s.

Currently, the restaurant offers a varied array of rich broths like tonkotsu, miso, shoyu and a vegan broth option.

One of the restaurant’s most popular picks is its tonkotsu ramen, of which it offers three types, classic, spicy and modern. The modern tonkotsu contains a miso-pork base broth, fried pork gyoza and Korean chili powder on top of the traditional scallions, egg and sliced pork belly.

The spicy tonkotsu is an option that delights the taste buds with a spicy pork-base broth with tender slices of pork belly and a soft egg nestled in springy noodles, complemented by flavorful scallions, woodear mushrooms, fermented bamboo shoots and a kick of spice.

Foodies may also enjoy Table To Stix’s wide variety of appetizers, like its iconic steam buns, pan-fried gyoza and delicious takoyaki — savory Japanese wheat cakes filled with octopus and topped with okonomi sauce, mayo, and nori and bonito fish flakes.

No matter the dish, Evanston food lovers are sure to delight in Table To Stix’s chill, hometown ambiance and eclectic variety of comforting dishes.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech