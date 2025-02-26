Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Best Ramen: Table To Stix Ramen serves up ramen in cozy atmosphere

Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern
Table To Stix’s spicy tonkotsu ramen packs a rich, tasty punch sure to make ramen enthusiasts and spice lovers fall in love.
Marisa Guerra Echeverria, Assistant City Editor
February 26, 2025

When visitors enter Table to Stix on 1007 Davis St., they are greeted with ambient mood lighting, geometric-patterned walls and customers enjoying steaming bowls of ramen — a welcoming sight in the depths of a frigid Evanston winter. 

Table to Stix’s cozy ambiance, customer service and flavor-packed dishes have won it its title as Best Ramen in The Daily’s 2025 Best of Evanston. 

The eatery first opened its doors to Evanston residents in 2015, offering bowls reminiscent of comforting South Korean instant ramen characteristic of the 1980s.

Currently, the restaurant offers a varied array of rich broths like tonkotsu, miso, shoyu and a vegan broth option.

One of the restaurant’s most popular picks is its tonkotsu ramen, of which it offers three types, classic, spicy and modern. The modern tonkotsu contains a miso-pork base broth, fried pork gyoza and Korean chili powder on top of the traditional scallions, egg and sliced pork belly. 

The spicy tonkotsu is an option that delights the taste buds with a spicy pork-base broth with tender slices of pork belly and a soft egg nestled in springy noodles, complemented by flavorful scallions, woodear mushrooms, fermented bamboo shoots and a kick of spice.

Foodies may also enjoy Table To Stix’s wide variety of appetizers, like its iconic steam buns, pan-fried gyoza and delicious takoyaki — savory Japanese wheat cakes filled with octopus and topped with okonomi sauce, mayo, and nori and bonito fish flakes.

No matter the dish, Evanston food lovers are sure to delight in Table To Stix’s chill, hometown ambiance and eclectic variety of comforting dishes.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Best of Evanston 2025
A painting of two people's heads, under which a penguin stands in a blue square.
Best of Evanston: Gallery: Evanston’s murals grace urban surfaces
Picture of Evanston with text and the city logo on top
Best of Evanston: By the Numbers: Evanston’s notable businesses and economic landscape
Who Asked You: Best of Evanston edition
Who Asked You: Best of Evanston edition
A window looks into a restaurant where people are eating with warm lighting with Asian-inspired interior design.
Best of Evanston: Gallery: Evanston residents treat themselves to weekend unwind in downtown
Young children learn to compartmentalize loss through play with Rainbow for All Children.
Best of Evanston: A connecting thread: Rainbows for All Children has aided grieving children for decades
City Council members revealed some of their local favorites.
Best of Evanston: From breakfast to bookshops, City Council members dish on local favorites