Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: Dramatic comeback falls short as Northwestern loses to Memphis

Daily file photo by Carlotta Angiolillo
Graduate student Saiprakash Goli served for the match in the third set, but came up against a peaking Conor Gannon late on.
Eli Kronenberg, Assistant Sports Editor
February 23, 2025

Northwestern nearly rallied back from a 3-0 deficit but fell narrowly short in a deciding match, third-set tiebreak against Memphis Friday.

At a packed Combe Tennis Center, a raucous, late-night crowd energized the Wildcats (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) towards a potential comeback, but the Tigers (7-7, 1-0 AAC) weathered the storm and escaped with a 4-3 victory.

NU failed to gain a foothold early on, dropping the doubles point. The No. 1 pairing of sophomore Greyson Casey and senior Felix Nordby lost 6-4, while the No. 2 pairing of graduate student Saiprakash Goli and junior Chad Miller lost 6-3.

“We need to have better production in doubles. I mean that’s obvious,” coach Arvid Swan said post-match. 

In singles, the ’Cats won just two of six first sets, meaning they needed to come back from a set down in at least two matches. To make matters worse, the first two matches to finish each went the Tigers’ way. Miller lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 and Casey lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.

Senior No. 5 Max Bengtsson put NU on the board with a 6-4, 7-5 victory — after a tight second set, Bengtsson broke at 5-5 and closed out the match with a service winner at 6-5, deuce. Yet, the other Wildcat who had won his first set, freshman No. 4 Carter Pate, dropped the second set in a tiebreak.

As Pate entered a third set, NU began to turn the tide on the other two remaining courts — Goli at No. 1 and Nordby at No. 3 each won their second sets. 

While the ’Cats began to mount a comeback, the atmosphere at Combe Tennis Center grew increasingly rowdy. So rowdy, in fact, that a group of spectators was asked by an ITA official to stop distracting Memphis, while an umpire reminded NU’s contingent of players watching the remaining matches not to direct chants toward their opponents.

After nine consecutive holds to open the third set between Pate and Memphis’ Harry Rock, the freshman gained traction in Rock’s fifth service game. A picture-perfect two-shot pass from Pate on the first point of the game paved the way for a pair of Rock forehand unforced errors.

Holding three match points at 15-40, Pate hit an angled crosscourt forehand slice return that Rock could only stretch to hit in the net, clinching the match and NU’s second point.

“He’s really starting to put it together,” Swan said of Pate. “This is just the start for this kid. He’s gonna be unbelievable.” 

At the point of Pate’s victory, Nordby trailed 3-2, on serve, while Goli led 3-2, up a break. Nordby got to deuce in three of his first four return games of the set, but Memphis’ Michael Kouame stood firm, consistently saving break points with big serves.

“He was serving pretty good in the beginning of the third,” Nordby said. “I just tried to stay aggressive, because, at the end of the day, he’s more nervous when he’s down in his serve than I am.”

Serving at 4-4, 0-15, Kouame hit a crosscourt forehand approach near the baseline and came in, but dumped a forehand volley in the net. However, Kouame argued that a group of spectators had imitated an “out” call on his forehand, and the umpire agreed, awarding the Memphis freshman a spectator point penalty. Swan and his coaching staff raced to the chair to contest the call, but to no avail. 

Nordby put the controversy behind him and set up two break points at 30-40. On the first break chance, the Norwegian chipped and charged with a backhand slice and forced Kouame’s one-handed backhand to crack under pressure — as the Memphis No. 3’s attempted passing shot sailed long, Nordby let out an emphatic fist pump and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

“[Do] not even think one second about it,” Nordby said of how he recovered from the point penalty. “Because if you do, then you start to get in your head.”

As that scene was unfolding, Goli stepped to the line to serve for his match at 5-4 in the third set. However, a series of loose points culminated in an inside-out forehand unforced error at 30-40 to hand Memphis No. 1 Conor Gannon the break back.

Nordby had more success serving his match out. At 5-4, 40-15, a Kouame forehand sailed long and clinched a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win for Nordby that leveled the score on the day at 3-3. 

After Nordby finished, Goli held at 5-6 with a crosscourt backhand winner to force a tiebreak. With the match on the line, Gannon found his very best tennis, using big serving and astute charging of the net to jump out to a 5-0 lead. At 6-1, Gannon fired a first serve up the tee that forced Goli to net a forehand, sealing a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(1) win and a 4-3 triumph for Memphis.

Despite the loss and the disappointment that came with it, Swan said he was proud of his team.

“I feel like we’re on the cusp of really beating some good teams,” Swan said. “We’re a significantly better team from when we started the season.”

Email: [email protected] 

X : @EliKronenberg

 

Related Stories:

Kronenberg and Spungin: Taking stock of Northwestern men’s and women’s tennis as Big Ten play approaches

—  Men’s Tennis: Northwestern returns to winning ways with 7-0 sweeps over Illinois State, IU Indianapolis

Men’s Tennis: NU drops two road matches to Vanderbilt and Clemson

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
R.F. Kuang, wearing a light green button-up shirt, answers a question from Prof. Michelle Huang
Author R. F. Kuang talks writing, inspirations with NU AASP
Everything Evanston: City celebrates Black History Month
Everything Evanston: City celebrates Black History Month
Gennifer Geer, a 3rd Ward aldermanic candidate, spoke to a resident at Sunday’s meet and greet.
Democratic Party of Evanston hosts meet and greet for candidates, residents
The Weekly: Federal funding, bird flu, Justin Timberlake tour
The Weekly: Federal funding, bird flu, Justin Timberlake tour
Ald. Clare Kelly and Stephen Hackney are facing off in the 1st Ward race in Evanston’s April 1 election.
Ald. Clare Kelly, challenger Stephen Hackney diverge on housing, economic revitalization
Graduate student attacker Niki Miles attempts a pass in the direction of her sister, senior attacker Jordan Miles, during Friday’s win over Colorado.
Lacrosse: Northwestern rolls past Colorado 20-5 to finish 5-game homestand
More in Men's Tennis
Northwestern women’s tennis huddles up before its Round of 16 match at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships against Georgia.
Kronenberg and Spungin: Taking stock of Northwestern men’s and women’s tennis as Big Ten play approaches
Senior Felix Nordby in a match last season. Nordby registered two singles wins, including the clinching victory against IU Indianapolis, and a doubles win Saturday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern returns to winning ways with 7-0 sweeps over Illinois State, IU Indianapolis
Senior Felix Nordby celebrates winning a point in a match against Louisville last year.
Men’s Tennis: NU drops two road matches to Vanderbilt and Clemson
Coach Arvid Swan fist bumps sophomore Greyson Casey during a match last season.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern drops weekend matches against No. 24 Harvard, No. 7 Duke
Sophomore Greyson Casey prepares to return a serve during a match last season.
Men’s Tennis: Casey leads Northwestern to two victories as dual season kicks off
Senior Felix Nordby prepares to return serve in a match last year. Nordby reached the second round in singles and the Round of 16 in doubles in the ITA Midwest Regionals.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern takes on ITA Regional Championships in East Lansing
More in Sports
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball up the court in a game earlier this year.
Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 73, Northwestern 68
Senior guard Melannie Daley commands the defense during a game against Michigan State earlier this season.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s late full-court pressing salvo falls short in 85-79 loss to No. 21 Maryland
Melannie Daley shoots in a game vs. Purdue last season.
Rapid Recap: Maryland 85, Northwestern 79
Graduate student center Matthew Nicholson slams home a dunk in a game earlier this season. Nicholson recorded his fourth double-digit scoring game in Northwestern's Thursday win over Ohio State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 70, Ohio State 49
Junior attacker Madison Taylor scores an acrobatic goal against Niagara Tuesday. Taylor scored six goals in the win.
Lacrosse: Taylor scores six goals, Lapointe turns in hat trick as No. 3 Northwestern smashes Niagara 22-5
Junior outfielder — and Northwestern quarterback — Jack Lausch prepares to catch a fly ball during his first weekend playing collegiate baseball.
After stepping away from the sport to focus on football, Jack Lausch is making his long-awaited return to baseball