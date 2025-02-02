Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern drops weekend matches against No. 24 Harvard, No. 7 Duke

Daily file photo by Carlotta Angiolillo
Coach Arvid Swan fist bumps sophomore Greyson Casey during a match last season.
Charlie Spungin, Development and Recruitment Editor
February 2, 2025

Over two and a half hours into Northwestern’s home matchup against No. 24 Harvard, coach Arvid Swan’s squad faced a tall task.

Play continued onto a third set in four matches, nearly all at once. The Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) found themselves in a 3-0 deficit and had to win each of the remaining singles matches for a team victory.

Although the ’Cats got off to a promising start with senior Felix Nordby and junior Chad Miller recording victories, the hosts fell 5-2 to the Crimson (4-3, 0-0 Ivy League) Friday night. 

“We’re obviously disappointed,” Swan said. “We wanted to win that match, and I was proud of the group. The effort level was really outstanding. I think we’ve made a lot of improvements from our first weekend to now.”

Against Harvard, NU’s failure to capture the doubles point proved fatal. The No. 3 duo of freshmen Vincent Yang and Carter Pate dropped their set 6-3, leaving the ’Cats’ other teams needing wins.

At 3-4 on serve, the No. 2 pairing of graduate student Saiprakash Goli and Miller was broken, leading to a 6-3 loss. Nordby and sophomore Greyson Casey, NU’s No. 1 doubles slot, had their match unfinished at 5-5. 

In the first set of singles competition, each player went up at least a break, except No. 1 Casey, who lost 6-1. Ultimately, No. 4 Pate and No. 5 senior Max Bengtsson lost their sets 6-4 and 7-6(3), respectively. Bengtsson originally held a 5-1 double-lead break.

Casey quickly lost 6-1, 6-1, and Pate dropped his match 6-4, 6-3, putting the Crimson up 3-0 in the match. Swan had high praise for Casey’s opponent, Daniel Milavsky.

“Nobody’s playing better tennis than Milavsky,” Swan said. “Honestly, I think he’s probably playing the best indoor tennis in the country, and it’s a level where he could win NCAAs in singles. That’s a learning curve for Greyson, to play a player like that.”

The other four matchups all went to third sets. Bengtsson won his second set 6-3, while No. 2 Nordby lost 13 consecutive points en route to a 7-5 loss. No. 3 Goli fell 6-1, and No. 6 Miller lost 6-4.

As Goli was already two games into his third set, Nordby, Bengtsson and Miller each awaited the start of theirs.

“There’s, of course, some sort of pressure,” Nordby said. “For me, I kind of like it because then I know I have to bring my A-game.”

Nordby quickly took control, winning the first seven points of his third set and breaking his opponent early. 

Soon, the ’Cats appeared to have a chance.

Within just minutes, Goli broke his opponent back for 3-2 and soon held to even the match at 3-3, Miller went up a break at 2-1, 40-40, and Nordby held at 2-0, 40-40 to go up 3-0.

Nordby’s dominance continued for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory, and within three minutes, Miller notched a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 for NU’s two points of the day.

“(Their) competitive effort was outstanding,” Swan said. “You also look at the matches, and they both got up early in the third sets, so we’re able to kind of develop some momentum in those two matches.”

Swan said he places a particular emphasis on getting early breaks and beating their opponents to four games in the third set.

Spectators in Combe Tennis Center flocked toward courts 1 and 2 to see the conclusion of Goli and Bengtsson. At a point in both third sets, the scoreline read 5-5.

Goli’s opponent Valdemar Pape dominated Goli’s service game at 5-6 and forced a quadruple match point after a backhand inside-out return winner. Goli saved the first match point, but the next point, Goli’s crosscourt forehand landed out wide, giving Pape a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory and Harvard the match win.

Though an NU loss was already solidified, Bengtsson’s match played on. He was broken at 5-5, allowing for his opponent Melchior Delloye to serve out the match, which he successfully did, winning 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-5 over Bengtsson. 

Although the Crimson netted a 5-2 victory, Nordby seemed optimistic about his team’s performance against one of the nation’s top-ranked teams.

“I think you can take away a lot from this match today,” Nordby said. “Everybody was close, so it’s really understanding what we did well today. Everybody stayed aggressive, stayed in the matches and just believed we can win, and you can see that across the board.”

Two days later, the ’Cats took on No. 7 Duke in Durham, where they lost 4-0. The Blue Devils (6-0, 0-0 ACC) did not drop a set in the win. 

NU employed the same doubles lineup as it did in Evanston but was quickly defeated for the match’s first point. At the No. 1 slot, Nordby and Casey lost 6-2, as did Goli and Miller at the No. 2 position.

The Blue Devils dominated singles play, allowing just one match where an NU player took more than five games in a set. No. 4 Pate lost 6-3, 6-1, followed by No. 1 Casey and No. 2 Goli, who each lost 6-1, 6-4. The remaining matches went unfinished.

The ’Cats are on the road next weekend to face Vanderbilt and Clemson on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

 

Related Stories: 

Men’s Tennis: Casey leads Northwestern to two victories as dual season kicks off

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern takes on ITA Regional Championships in East Lansing

Men’s Tennis: Goli, Megargee begin fall season with deep runs at Milwaukee Tennis Classic

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A Northwestern swimmer prepares to compete in the backstroke during a meet earlier this season.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern closes out regular season with wins over Purdue, losses to Minnesota
Northwestern huddles before a meet earlier this season.
Cross Country: Holly Smith and Skye Ellis record individual first place finishes at Midwest Classic
Campaign yard signs spring up along Evanston residences two months before the consolidated election.
New strategies, door-knocking flurry kick off City Council bids
Event attendees learn how to make their own paper during the Hive Center for the Book Arts and Evanston Public Library’s workshop.
Evanston Public Library papermaking workshop fosters creativity
Aydin Dincer, owner of Prairie Joe’s West, said he experiments widely with style and mood through his paintings.
First Saturday events showcase thriving Evanston art scene
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Sunday loss to No. 16 Michigan State.
No. 16 Michigan State's second-half shooting leads it past Northwestern
More in Men's Tennis
Sophomore Greyson Casey prepares to return a serve during a match last season.
Men’s Tennis: Casey leads Northwestern to two victories as dual season kicks off
Senior Felix Nordby prepares to return serve in a match last year. Nordby reached the second round in singles and the Round of 16 in doubles in the ITA Midwest Regionals.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern takes on ITA Regional Championships in East Lansing
Graduate student Saiprakash Goli prepares to serve in a match last season. Goli reached the singles and doubles semifinals in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic.
Men's Tennis: Goli, Megargee begin fall season with deep runs at Milwaukee Tennis Classic
Tennis player Gleb Blekher holds out his tennis racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to Santa Clara in UTR Sports NIT Championship quarterfinal
Senior Gleb Blehker ducks down before a serve during a match last week.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern’s season concludes with 4-0 loss to Michigan
Senior Saiprakash Goli celebrates after clinching the match for Northwestern. He defeated his opponent 6-1, 6-4.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats undermanned Wisconsin, advances to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin. Leach recorded 23 points and 7 assists in the loss.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies around rotated lineup in 75-69 loss to Wisconsin
Northwestern players help graduate student forward Taylor Williams up after a foul calling during a Sunday loss to No. 16 Michigan State.
Rapid Recap: No. 16 Michigan State 89, Northwestern 75
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer ruled out for the season
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris celebrates after blocking a shot in Northwestern's Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin.
Rapid Recap: No. 17 Wisconsin 75, Northwestern 69
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach prepares to shoot a contested three in Northwestern’s loss to Rutgers Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s early lead slips in 79-72 loss to Rutgers
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer and Rutgers forward Ace Bailey attempt to box out during a Northwestern free throw.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 79-72 to Rutgers