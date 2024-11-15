Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 67, Eastern Illinois 58 (OT)

Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach against Eastern Illinois Friday.
Taylor Hancock, Senior Staffer
November 15, 2024

It was an ugly battle, but Northwestern snared an overtime win over Eastern Illinois Friday night.

The Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated the Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Ohio Valley) 67-58 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Graduate student guard Jalen Leach led NU with 27 points while junior forward Nick Martinelli added 16. 

The ’Cats won the tip but failed to capitalize on its early possessions. That would be the fastest part of the game, as both Northwestern and Eastern Illinois had slow starts. 

After a few possessions, Martinelli put NU on the board with an easy layup. The Panthers were still looking for some points but a bad pass by Nakyel Shelton led to Martinelli stealing the ball. He passed it off to Leach and a fast-break ensued, finishing with a foul by EIU. Leach made both shots at the charity stripe for his first points of the game, lifting Northwestern to a 4-0 lead just two minutes into the game.

Shelton made a second-chance jumper to give EIU its first two points. The Panthers were consistently scrambling for an open look but couldn’t find one. On the other side of the court, senior guard Ty Berry made a three-pointer that was quickly followed by the Panthers’s Isaiah Griffin. 

After a sluggish start by both teams, the action kicked up with only five minutes remaining in the first frame. EIU hadn’t scored in almost four minutes before the final media timeout but it started to chip away at the lead after a three-pointer by Zion Fruster and another jumper. NU’s 11-point lead dwindled to just six in only a minute. 

The Wildcats found their stride in the final minutes of the half, with a momentum-shifting dunk by junior guard Justin Mullins around the four-minute mark. After Eastern Illinois’ Artese Stapleton missed a three-pointer, Mullins took advantage, and fed Martinelli for a layup that forced an EIU timeout. NU’s defense tightened up, holding the Panthers to 27 points and built an eight-point lead with under a minute remaining. The ’Cats’ double-digit scoring burst pushed the halftime score to 37-27. 

After halftime, EIU opened with a quick jumper. Northwestern tried to answer but stayed scoreless for the first two minutes of the second half. Finally, a foul by EIU granted Berry free throws but he only made the first.

A couple of sloppy back-and-forth possessions by both teams were put to rest by a creative second-chance jumper by the 6-foot-7 Glenview, Illinois, native Martinelli. Regardless, the second half resembled the slow start in the first, with the ’Cats only scoring five points in the first eight minutes, leading 42-35. 

The minimal offensive play by the Wildcats only gave the Panthers more chances to close the deficit to 45-43 with about nine minutes to go in the game. 

This proved to be the ’Cats’ demise, as Eastern Illinois grabbed the lead quickly after a made-jumper and free throw. With that, the non-conference matchup quickly turned into a toss-up. 

With only 53 seconds remaining in the game, the atmosphere in Welsh-Ryan Arena erupted when Leach pulled up a clutch three-point jumper to put the ’Cats ahead 58-56. After an Eastern Illinois timeout, the Panthers responded with a jumper to tie the game with 31 seconds to go. 

The ’Cats got possession of the ball after an official review with three seconds to win it, but Berry missed a long fadeaway, sending the game to overtime.

Neither team scored on its first possessions, but NU took the ball back down the floor and Leach drew a foul, sending him to the line for the seventh time. The ’Cats held onto the lead when EIU committed a foul on Martinelli, which gave the team a four-point lead with just 90 seconds to play. Out of the timeout, Leach seemingly ended the game with a three-pointer and two more free throws pushing the ‘Cats to a 67-58 win.

Here are two takeaways from the overtime win.

  1. The Wildcats need to find consistent scoring. 

NU started the game with a quick offensive strategy but simply wasn’t taking advantage of easy mistakes made by Eastern Illinois. If the Panthers were a much better offensive team, this game would’ve looked nothing like a non-conference matchup and instead resembled a blowout. This wasn’t a one-off, when late in the second half the ’Cats went on an almost five-minute scoring drought. 

Jalen Leach may be the answer to that problem.

  1. Jalen Leach has his best performance in purple and white.

Almost topping his career-high of 29, Leach finished the game with a shocker stat line. The graduate student guard kept NU within reach of the Panthers when things looked bleak. Leach led the ’Cats with 27 points, shooting 15-of-16 from the charity stripe and 5-of-12 from the field, playing 42 of the 45-minutes in the game. His three-point make in overtime sealed the deal for NU. 

The ’Cats will be back in Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday to face off against the Montana State Bobcats. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @taylorhancock23

Related Stories

Rapid Recap: Northwestern men’s basketball defeats UIC 83-74 

Men’s Basketball: ’Cats fall 66-71 after Flyers take off in second half 

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 90, Lehigh 46

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa (left) runs alongside sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole against Miami (Ohio) on Friday.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern dominates in 9-2 victory over Miami (Ohio), advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
Alexander demonstrates a musical idea on his saxophone.
Physics Prof. Stephon Alexander from Brown University unravels patterns of the universe with music
Steven Lim discussed his prior jobs before creating the BuzzFeed show “Worth It.”
Content creator Steven Lim reflects on career, Asian American representation in CSA Fall Speaker Event
History Prof. Doug Kiel said Midwest history also fits into the industrialism and social movement.
History Prof. Doug Kiel explores Midwest's complex history of resistance, identity, Indigenous connections
Senior forward Caileigh Walsh shoots the game-winning layup against Utah Thursday.
Women's Basketball: Walsh’s game-winner leads Northwestern to 71-69 nailbiter win over Utah
Medium shot of Kellogg exterior in front of the Lakefill with tree branches and bushes partially obstructing the view on the right.
Captured: Kellogg reflects autumn sky
More in Men's Basketball
Luke Hunger yells as he runs back on defense.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern triumphs over UIC 83-74
Freshman guard K.J. Windham drives toward the basket.
Men's Basketball: Northwestern returns to winning ways, defeats UIC 83-74
Junior forward Nick Martinelli shoots a layup.
Rapid Recap: NU back in win column after 83-74 victory over UIC
Junior forward Nick Martinelli shoots a floater against Dayton last year. Martinelli poured in a career-high 32 points Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: ’Cats fall 66-71 after Flyers take off in second half
The two-way contract will allow Buie to play for the New York Knicks and their G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, this season.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie signs two-way contract with New York Knicks
Redshirt sophomore forward Luke Hunger drives to the basket against Lehigh. Hunger tallied a career-high 15 points Monday.
Men’s Basketball: Dominant defense, overpowering offense lead Northwestern to 90-46 win over Lehigh in season opener
More in Sports
Senior guard Melannie Daley looks to pass against Utah on Thursday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 71, Utah 69
Holly Smith (left) and Chloe Wellings lead the pack during a training run this season.
Cross Country: British grad transfers Smith, Wellings bolster ‘cohesive’ NU squad
Northwestern huddles ahead of an offensive play against Purdue on Nov. 2.
Football: Wrigley Field opener pits Northwestern against No. 2 Ohio State
Graduate student safety Coco Azema celebrates a stop against Purdue on Nov. 2. Azema called Harlon Barnett a players' coach on Tuesday.
Football: Harlon Barnett’s winding journey reaches new home at Northwestern
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch throws on the sideline at Purdue on Nov. 2. Lausch threw for 250 yards in his last outing against the Boilermakers.
Football: Northwestern’s Jack Lausch prepares for first Wrigley Field start
Sophomore defensive lineman Michael Kilbane has rotated between defensive tackle and defensive end this season.
Football: Q&A: Northwestern’s Kilbane talks defensive versatility, elevated role ahead of matchup with No. 2 Ohio State