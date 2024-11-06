Subscribe
Donald Trump poised to win presidential election

Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Oct. 28, 2024.
Nicole Markus and Lily Ogburn
November 6, 2024

Former president Donald Trump is poised to win the presidential election, according to data from the Associated Press. 

Early data from the night showed the former president significantly outpacing his 2020 performance as Harris underperformed with key voter demographics and in key states.

Trump addressed supporters at Trump Headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, just before 1:30 a.m., claiming victory.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said. “Every day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) also addressed the crowd, calling Trump’s projected victory “the greatest political comeback in the history of America.” 

Northwestern students preferred Harris in this year’s election, The Daily’s first poll of undergraduate students showed. Only one in 20 students with a voting preference said they would vote for Trump.

The AP called Trump’s victory in North Carolina and Georgia, two of seven battleground states, before midnight on Election Day, narrowing Harris’ path to winning the presidency to the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. 

But it became clear that Harris would not be able to secure the three states, and in turn, the presidency. The AP called Pennsylvania for Trump at 1:30 a.m.

Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, announced to supporters at Howard University that Harris would not address the crowd as planned and would instead speak on the election results in the morning. 

Republicans took control of the Senate as well, the AP reported shortly before midnight. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

X: @nicolejmarkus

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LilyOgburn

