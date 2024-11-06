Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement

Students anxious about election outcome as presidential results remain unclear

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Many students express anxiety about the results of the presidential election.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Assistant Campus Editor
November 6, 2024

As the election results continued to trail in, many students expressed fear and anxiety about the implications of the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening. 

McCormick sophomore Lucy Madsen said her biggest anxiety about this year’s election is related to environmental policies. As an environmental engineering major, she said she is concerned that Trump may roll back the Environmental Protection Agency, affecting her future job prospects.

She added she has found Trump’s rhetoric to be very concerning, especially after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at a Trump rally. 

“I’m really concerned by the dehumanization that is happening in a lot of the (Trump) campaign,” Madsen said. “The whole talking about Haitian immigrants earlier this year turned into a joke for everybody but it felt really, really scary in the moment to just be like, ‘Oh, now that’s just normal to paint these people using dehumanizing language.’”

Coming from Utah, a red state, Madsen said it can feel like her vote doesn’t matter. However, she said she always votes in local elections — where change is more possible. 

Ahead of the election, Madsen said she has been trying to avoid watching the news as a way to relieve her election anxiety.

“The stakes of the election feel really high,” Madsen said. “It’s just hard having it so close, you can’t see who’s actually ahead.”

Weinberg freshman Andrew Onema said he is concerned about the possibility of increasing violence during and after the election. 

Onema said while this election is the first one he has voted in, he is scared about increased polarization in politics. 

“I feel like there might be backlash on either end of or protest on either end of whichever candidate wins,” Onema said. “I do think back to some of the larger protests on Jan. 6 as well, and how that seemed to be a really crazy thing that happened at the Capitol.”

Onema said he feels the unrest could repeat itself.

Statistics and data science masters student Spencer Alvey said he is concerned Trump’s plan to add tariffs on foreign goods will hurt consumers. Alvey said one of his other major concerns is Trump repealing the Affordable Care Act, which allows children to remain on their parents’ health insurance until they turn 26.

“I have hearing issues and I rely on my parents’ health insurance,” Alvey said. “If I ever want to get constructive surgery in the next three years — I’m 23 — then I will be screwed without health insurance because I’d lose my parents’ health insurance for it.”

SESP sophomore Kris Yun said she is concerned about the widespread claims of election fraud and stolen elections by conservative politicians. 

Many Republicans still claim, without evidence, that the 2020 election results were illegitimate, Yun said. Due to these claims, she said she hopes Harris wins with a clean sweep to help prevent these claims. 

“If (the election) is so close, people are going to constantly doubt the government,” Yun said. “I wonder how that will affect us long term because of the fact that many Republicans feel like the government is not on their side and that there is a sense of insecurity.”

Yun said voting helped alleviate some of her anxiety, but waiting for the election results has caused her to be stressed. 

As a woman, she said she is concerned with how the election will affect accessibility to reproductive healthcare. 

“I think after Roe v. Wade was overturned, that was when politics became really real for me and I think that’s actually a very universal sentiment across a lot of women,” Yun said. “(Women) have to take ownership and make our voice heard when it comes to ensuring that our rights are protected.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

We asked students how they’re feeling about the election. Here’s what they said.

NU political clubs drive discourse ahead of the upcoming election

Lake Street Church offers meditative strategies to alleviate election anxiety

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
People attend a joint watch party held by Northwestern Democrats, Bridge NU and Political Union. Earlier, students voted at Parkes Hall and Noyes Cultural Arts Center.
We talked to students about their feelings on Election Day. Here’s what they said.
Northwestern political clubs hosted election night watch parties across campus Tuesday night to follow the night’s results.
How Northwestern’s political clubs followed election night
This year, voters in Illinois could register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.
Election Day brings 800 voters to Northwestern polls
Students reflect on work-study experiences at Northwestern.
Finding flexibility in work-study: Students open up about struggles
The program has been organized by the Israel Innovation Project, a program that connects NU with Israeli academic institutions for collaborative work in STEM fields.
Israel Global Engineering Trek set to return in 2026
The group discussed the effectiveness of the University’s primary mental health services like Counseling and Psychological Services and the availability of long-term therapy options.
NU Health Advisory Board hosts town hall to solicit feedback on University health services