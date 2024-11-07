Here are some of Northwestern’s post-election resources

With emotions running high across the nation after Former President Donald Trump was declared the president-elect earlier this morning by the Associated Press, Northwestern is offering a variety of opportunities for support, engagement and reflection for students and staff.

Post-Election Wildcat Wellness

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the first day of Post Election, Wildcat Wellness took place in the Northwestern Room of Norris University Center. At this event, students enjoyed puzzles, crafts, games and snacks in order to care for their wellness.

Cookies and Cocoa at the Rock

Cookies and hot chocolate was offered at the rock Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wildcat Wellness Space

The Multicultural Center offered a Wildcat Wellness space Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. This event is specifically for students and groups that Multicultural Student Affairs works with.

Post-Election Wildcat Wellness (Day 2)

A second day of post-election Wildcat Wellness is taking place in Parkes Hall 120 Lounge on Nov. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Activities including puzzles, crafts and games designed to help students take a break amid election stress will be offered again.

Post-Election Buffett Conversation

On Nov. 11, the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs is hosting a conversation on “The Global Implications of the new U.S. Administration” from 12:30-1:45 p.m. on the second floor of 720 University Place. The discussion will cover the effects of the election on U.S. foreign policy, trade policy, global health, reproductive rights, global environmental policy, ongoing wars and migration.

Life After the Election: Staff Facing Conversation

Staff can take part in a conversation about life after the election on Nov. 21 from 12 to 1:30 p.m., with location details to be announced.

Life After the Election: Student Facing Conversation

Students have the same opportunity for dialogue on Nov. 21 from 5 p.m. 6:30 p.m. at an in-person location to be determined.

