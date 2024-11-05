Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement

We talked to students about their feelings on Election Day. Here’s what they said.

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
People attend a joint watch party held by Northwestern Democrats, Bridge NU and Political Union. Earlier, students voted at Parkes Hall and Noyes Cultural Arts Center.
Mintesinot Sturm, Reporter
November 5, 2024

Polling stations for Northwestern students opened to first-time voters and veterans alike on Election Day. Throughout the day, students filed in and out of Parkes Hall and Noyes Cultural Arts Center to cast their vote in the general election. 

Medill freshman Luluya Tekle said she was excited to be a first-time voter, especially because she will be the first in her family to vote.

Tekle said abortion is an issue she is “not willing to compromise on,” which motivated her to vote.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of people say (this election is) like choosing the lesser of two evils,” Tekle said. “Even though it’s not a good choice either way and there’s going to be an outcome either way, so make sure you have an impact on that outcome.”

Communication freshman Creighton Smith-Allaire said he voted absentee in his home state of Kansas for the first time. He said he has been looking forward to voting for quite some time.

Initially, when President Joe Biden dropped out and Kamala Harris took over, Smith-Allaire said he was worried about the future of the country and the Democratic party. However, when Harris gained traction in the weeks following, Smith-Allaire said he felt much more encouraged about her chances of winning. 

“(Voting) is a civic duty, a responsibility as an American,” Smith-Allaire said. “Especially with what we saw with (Donald) Trump as president, I wanted a voice in my government.”

Weinberg sophomore Meazi Light-Orr said though she is thrilled to vote, her excitement is tinged with concern about a possible second Trump term. 

Light-Orr said she was excited to vote in her first election. She registered in Evanston so she could vote in person instead of sending an absentee ballot to her home in Los Angeles. 

“Watching the (Barack) Obama speech at the (Democratic National Convention) was a moment of ‘Oh, this isn’t the end of the world,’ and it’s less bleak than at some points early on,” Light-Orr said. 

Medill sophomore Gabe Shumway said he voted in Illinois for the first time on Tuesday after previously voting in his home state of Massachusetts. 

Shumway said the ongoing climate crisis and economy were important issues that motivated him to vote for Harris. 

“There’s a sense of unease for the future, but we must stay positive,” he said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @mintesinotsturm

Related Stories:

Civic Center sees 30% increase in early voting totals compared to 2020

ETHS students visit polls for November election, stress importance of voting

Early voting to begin Oct. 21

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Northwestern political clubs hosted election night watch parties across campus Tuesday night to follow the night’s results.
How Northwestern’s political clubs followed election night
This year, voters in Illinois could register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.
Election Day brings 800 voters to Northwestern polls
Students reflect on work-study experiences at Northwestern.
Finding flexibility in work-study: Students open up about struggles
The program has been organized by the Israel Innovation Project, a program that connects NU with Israeli academic institutions for collaborative work in STEM fields.
Israel Global Engineering Trek set to return in 2026
The group discussed the effectiveness of the University’s primary mental health services like Counseling and Psychological Services and the availability of long-term therapy options.
NU Health Advisory Board hosts town hall to solicit feedback on University health services
Jenna Tang’s translation of “Fang Si-Chi’s First Love Paradise” was released this May.
Jenna Tang, translator of “Fang Si-Chi’s First Love Paradise,” explores sexual grooming and #MeToo