Civic Center sees 30% increase in early voting totals compared to 2020

Daile file photo by Seeger Gray
In total, 453,450 people voted early in suburban Cook County between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.
Femi Horrall, Assistant City Editor
November 5, 2024

Suburban Cook County early voting totals through Monday for the 2024 presidential election were released by the Cook County Clerk’s Office. 

As of Monday night at 11 p.m., 464,876 people have voted early in suburban Cook County between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4. This marks about a 7.5% increase from the count from the 2020 presidential election, which was 432,448. 

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center garnered a roughly 33% higher early voting total than it did in 2020. 16,223 of this year’s early votes were cast there, while only 12,173 were in 2020. 

Organizations in Evanston have been working to increase voter turnout after only 17.95% of registered voters in Evanston township voted in the 2024 primary. In 2020, Evanston voter turnout was 29%. 

Of all of the polling places in suburban Cook County, Orland Township was responsible for the highest number of votes this year: 20,674, followed by 18,925 votes from Arlington Heights Village Hall. 

The early voting total for the city of Chicago is 294,716, according to figures released by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Sunday evening.

Editor’s Note: The data in this article is accurate at the time of publication but may be updated in the future as more accurate numbers become available. 

Email: [email protected] 

 

