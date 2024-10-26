Rapid Recap: Iowa 40, Northwestern 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — With nearly 70,000 spectators coated in black and yellow Saturday afternoon, Northwestern and Iowa charged into Kinnick Stadium, both searching for a pivotal bounce-back victory.



In a dismal collective display, the Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) collapsed in a 40-14 loss to the Hawkeyes (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten). Coach David Braun — who didn’t lose consecutive games in his first season in Evanston — has now dropped his second pair of consecutive defeats this season.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens nailed a 27-yard field goal to put the hosts on the board with just over six minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Although redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch threw an interception deep in NU territory, redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson jumped the passing lane just three plays later, darting down the sideline to record an 85-yard pick six.

The Hawkeyes retook the lead with 39 seconds remaining in the first half as Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson broke a 26-yard rush for a score. Johnson had just seven carries for four yards prior to the scamper, which gave the Hawkeyes a 12-7 halftime advantage.

Following a 40-yard completion, Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan scrambled to his right and punched in a rushing touchdown to extend his team’s lead to 19-7 with 11 minutes and 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes’ hawkish performance compounded a disastrous stretch from the ’Cats, who fell into a 40-7 hole entering the final frame.

Lausch’s day ended early in the fourth quarter, with the redshirt sophomore completing 10-of-19 passes for 62 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. While freshman wide receiver Drew Wagner took a 72-yard punt return back for his first-career touchdown, the play served as mere window dressing in a blowout defeat.

Here’s five takeaways from NU’s road loss to Iowa.

1. Henning returns to lineup; Mueller and Kirtz inactive

During his Monday press conference, Braun said the ’Cats were optimistic that graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning and graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller possessed windows to return after sustaining injuries against Wisconsin last Saturday.

While Henning participated in pregame warmups, Mueller walked out of the visiting tunnel in sweats. The defensive captain, who missed the final three quarters of NU’s 23-3 Week 8 loss, missed his first game due to injury in more than two seasons.

Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz appeared on the injury report as a relative surprise Saturday morning. Kirtz didn’t warm up with the wide receivers and was inactive for the contest — placing a significant burden on the ’Cats’ receiving depth.

2. Questionable coaching decisions persist

Last week, Braun elected to trot out redshirt junior punter Luke Akers for a 50-plus-yard kick in the first quarter. Akers missed the attempt, and NU never found its offensive wheels from that juncture.

With redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen unavailable due to a lingering injury Saturday, Akers’ enhanced kicking and punting duties carried over into a third consecutive game.

Once again facing a fourth down and short beyond midfield, Braun opted for another conservative approach. Akers’ 49-yard-kick appeared off from the initial contact, and the redshirt junior missed well short of the uprights.

Braun told reporters Monday that his squad lacks the capability to play overly-aggressive on fourth and short opportunities, but the second-year coach left a shot at early points behind for the second game in a row.

In the second quarter, the visitors repeated another offensive miscue pinned against their own end zone. Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan dialed up a first-down passing play for Lausch, who was sacked for a six-yard loss and a costly safety.

3. A familiar face trots out under center for the Hawkeyes

After Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara tossed his fifth interception of the season, coach Kirk Ferentz made a change under center — sending Sullivan into the fold on the ensuing offensive possession.

Sullivan made eight starts during his three-year NU career, but he entered the transfer portal following a spring ball quarterback competition with Lausch. Sure enough, the Davison, Michigan, native landed with the Hawkeyes in May.

Once Sullivan — now donning No. 1 for the black and yellow — stepped onto the field for Iowa, a rematch of the ’Cats heated quarterback battle ensued more than 200 miles west of Martin Stadium.

Despite a slow start, Sullivan starred in relief for the Hawkeyes, handing Ferentz an extra element to his own quarterback controversy.

4. Disastrous third-quarter stretch dooms NU

In 2023, a mere 100 seconds defined a 10-7 loss for the ’Cats against Iowa at Wrigley Field. But, Saturday’s margins took root in a disastrous second-half start, when the Hawkeyes bullied their opponents out of the building.

Sullivan led a firestorm-esque first drive, torching the visitors through the air and on the ground. Then, after another NU three and out, Iowa receiver Kaden Wetjen recorded an 85-yard punt return touchdown.

Once Johnson broke loose for his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon, the ’Cats’ second consecutive defeat was all but set in stone.

5. NU looks to regroup against Purdue

With a potential repeat bowl bid seemingly slipping away with each passing week, the ’Cats will take on Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium next Saturday.

The Boilermakers (1-6, 0-4 Big Ten) have dropped six games in a row, and NU’s road trip certainly has the look of must-win-territory for Braun’s squad. Purdue will enter the game fresh off a bye week as it looks to cap its conference losing skid against the ’Cats.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

— Football: Northwestern’s Covey, Johnson prepare for potential amplified receiving roles against Iowa

— Football: Northwestern braces for Iowa’s dynamic rushing game

— Football: Northwestern prepares to enter ‘hostile’ Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa