Softball: Northwestern dominates at Rutgers, concedes just 2 runs in weekend sweep

Looking to extend its momentum from a midweek run-rule rout of Loyola Chicago, Northwestern traveled to the Big Ten’s easternmost corner for three games at Rutgers.

In a weekend in which they only conceded just two runs and seven hits, the Wildcats (24-15-1, 12-4-0 Big Ten) swept the conference bottom-dwelling Scarlet Knights (17-31-0, 1-15-0 Big Ten) and returned to Evanston on a four-game win streak.

Rutgers entered the series ranking last in the Big Ten in batting average, runs, home runs and RBIs. That trend continued against NU as lights-out pitching performances and defensive consistency contained the hosts’ offense.

Friday’s opener set the tone for the remainder of the series. Graduate pitcher Lauren Boyd tossed six shutout innings and struck out 10 batters as NU blanked Rutgers 6-0.

The ’Cats swiped nine bases Friday, the second-highest total in a single game in program history, and built a five-run lead by the third inning before locking things down the rest of the way.

The Scarlet Knights had just one inning where they boarded multiple base runners.

Saturday’s matchup was the closest of the series and the only game in which Rutgers got on the scoreboard. Still, the ’Cats still held firm to take the 4-2 win.

Donahey led NU’s offense Saturday with three hits, including a second-inning home run.

When sophomore pitcher Renae Cunningham took over in relief for sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek in the second inning, she inherited a sticky situation.

Grudzielanek had allowed a hit through the left side before conceding three straight walks. The bases were loaded with just one out.

But it took Cunningham just one pitch to stop the ’Cats’ predicament, as she tossed a double-play ball to end the inning. Junior third baseman Bridget Donahey stepped on third and threw across the diamond to send NU back to bat.

From that point on, the Scarlet Knights didn’t score for the remainder of the weekend.

The ’Cats made quick work of their opponents Sunday, putting an early end to the weekend with an 11-0 run-rule blowout.

Nine different NU batters combined for 12 hits Sunday, and Rutgers committed four defensive errors to add insult to injury.

Sophomore outfielder Hannah Cushing earned her first career single in the dominant victory.

Boyd extended her pitching prowess to bookend the weekend, tossing four more scoreless frames and earning her 13th win of the year in the circle.

Following a winning weekend in Piscataway, the ’Cats will return home for its penultimate regular season series against Wisconsin.

