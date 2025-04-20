Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Softball: Northwestern dominates at Rutgers, concedes just 2 runs in weekend sweep

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Graduate student pitcher Lauren Boyd tosses a pitch in a game earlier this year. Boyd threw 10 scoreless innings at Rutgers this weekend.
Audrey Pachuta, Senior Staffer
April 20, 2025

Looking to extend its momentum from a midweek run-rule rout of Loyola Chicago, Northwestern traveled to the Big Ten’s easternmost corner for three games at Rutgers.

In a weekend in which they only conceded just two runs and seven hits, the Wildcats (24-15-1, 12-4-0 Big Ten) swept the conference bottom-dwelling Scarlet Knights (17-31-0, 1-15-0 Big Ten) and returned to Evanston on a four-game win streak.

Rutgers entered the series ranking last in the Big Ten in batting average, runs, home runs and RBIs. That trend continued against NU as lights-out pitching performances and defensive consistency contained the hosts’ offense.

Friday’s opener set the tone for the remainder of the series. Graduate pitcher Lauren Boyd tossed six shutout innings and struck out 10 batters as NU blanked Rutgers 6-0.

The ’Cats swiped nine bases Friday, the second-highest total in a single game in program history, and built a five-run lead by the third inning before locking things down the rest of the way. 

The Scarlet Knights had just one inning where they boarded multiple base runners. 

Saturday’s matchup was the closest of the series and the only game in which Rutgers got on the scoreboard. Still, the ’Cats still held firm to take the 4-2 win.

Donahey led NU’s offense Saturday with three hits, including a second-inning home run.

When sophomore pitcher Renae Cunningham took over in relief for sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek in the second inning, she inherited a sticky situation.

Grudzielanek had allowed a hit through the left side before conceding three straight walks. The bases were loaded with just one out.

But it took Cunningham just one pitch to stop the ’Cats’ predicament, as she tossed a double-play ball to end the inning. Junior third baseman Bridget Donahey stepped on third and threw across the diamond to send NU back to bat.

From that point on, the Scarlet Knights didn’t score for the remainder of the weekend.

The ’Cats made quick work of their opponents Sunday, putting an early end to the weekend with an 11-0 run-rule blowout.

Nine different NU batters combined for 12 hits Sunday, and Rutgers committed four defensive errors to add insult to injury.

Sophomore outfielder Hannah Cushing earned her first career single in the dominant victory. 

Boyd extended her pitching prowess to bookend the weekend, tossing four more scoreless frames and earning her 13th win of the year in the circle.

Following a winning weekend in Piscataway, the ’Cats will return home for its penultimate regular season series against Wisconsin.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Softball: Northwestern decimates Loyola Chicago in 13-0 ‘complete team victory’

Softball: No. 23 Nebraska tramples Northwestern in series sweep

Softball: Northwestern readies for series against No. 23 Nebraska

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Softball
Sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea takes a swing in a game earlier this year.
Softball: Northwestern decimates Loyola Chicago in 13-0 ‘complete team victory’
Northwestern and Nebraska players high-five after NU's loss Sunday.
Softball: No. 23 Nebraska tramples Northwestern in series sweep
Sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek throws a pitch in a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern readies for series against No. 23 Nebraska
A player celebrates on a base after a hit.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern takes series from Illinois, pitching shines
Northwestern softball players dump Gatorade onto head coach Kate Drohan and associate head coach Caryl Drohan after their 800th career win.
Softball: Northwestern takes series against rival Illinois, remains on top of Big Ten standings
Northwestern players talk in the dugout between innings during a game earlier this season.
Softball: Impending sunset ends Northwestern’s tiff with Notre Dame tied 10-10