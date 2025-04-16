Softball: Northwestern decimates Loyola Chicago in 13-0 ‘complete team victory’

It’s not everyday that a Northwestern pitcher bats in the lineup. It’s even less common that she hits a homerun.

In her fifth collegiate at bat, on a day she made her first defensive appearance outside the pitcher’s circle, redshirt freshman utility player Signe Dohse launched a first-inning 3-run shot over the left field fence — an early signal that the Wildcats (21-15-1, 9-4 Big Ten) would obliterate Loyola Chicago 13-0 in run-rule fashion Wednesday.

While coach Kate Drohan said she was impressed with Dohse’s ability to step up as she experimented with new fielding rotations, she wasn’t surprised.

“She’s a ball player,” Drohan said. “She’s a really well-balanced athlete who just happens to pitch.”

By the time Dohse stepped up to the plate, NU already led the Ramblers (12-30, 7-10 A10) by three runs thanks to a double by junior outfielder Kelsey Nader and a home run by freshman infielder Kaylie Avvisato.

Avvisato, who typically plays shortstop, was batting in the designated hitter slot against the Ramblers. She said that Drohan told her she was “giving her a mental day off.”

The freshman, who leads the ’Cats at the plate with a .368 batting average, has struggled defensively this season. She has posted the team’s lowest fielding percentage and has committed 12 errors, including a costly one that allowed an unearned run in the team’s 3-0 loss to No. 23 Nebraska, Monday.

Junior infielder Bridget Donahey shifted over to shortstop from her usual home at the hot corner Wednesday, while Dohse took over at third base. The defensive shakeup, Drohan said, was not caused by Avvisato’s recent play.

“We just want to keep people ready this time of year,” Drohan said.

Following a six-run opening frame, NU kept its foot on the gas, piling on runs in each of the three subsequent innings.

Thirteen unique players recorded a hit in what Drohan called a “complete-team victory” as nearly every player on the bench saw either a plate appearance or defensive playing time.

The midweek blowout stood in stark contrast from the prior weekend, when the ’Cats were struck out 29 times in a Cornhuskers sweep.

“Obviously we had a tough weekend against Nebraska, but I think this was the right game for us to regain our confidence before we head to Rutgers,” Avvisato said.

NU tacked on two runs in the second inning, capitalizing on a two-error play by Loyola’s centerfielder — one where she bobbled Nader’s hit off her glove, and another on her errant throw to second base that allowed senior infielder Grace Nieto to score.

Then, Nader came across on a single by junior infielder Kansas Robinson, her 30th RBI of the season.

Sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek started in the circle and threw four of NU’s five innings, conceding just one hit and one walk before freshman pitcher Emma Blea closed out the win.

Senior outfielder Ayana Lindsey hit a 2-run home run in the third to extend the hosts’ lead to double digits. Senior pitcher Lauren Curry earned her first-career hit in NU’s final at-bat.

Following a commanding victory over their down-Sheridan-Road-foe, the ’Cats will travel to Piscataway, N.J. for a weekend series at Rutgers.

