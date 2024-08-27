Subscribe
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announces reelection bid

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Mayor Daniel Biss delivered his State of the City address on May 9.
Lily Ogburn, Senior Staffer
August 27, 2024

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announced Tuesday his intention to seek reelection in April 2025.

The mayor shared his intentions to run for mayor again on his website and in an email to his supporters.

“I’m (sic) know what we can accomplish together over the next four years,” Biss’ campaign website reads. “To make all of that happen, Evanston needs inclusive, steady, progressive leadership more than ever. That’s why I’m excited to announce my re-election campaign.” 

Biss was elected in 2021, serving as mayor through several tumultuous years, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions between Northwestern and Evanston about the Ryan Field rebuild. Previously, he was a state senator and state representative in Illinois. Biss ran for governor in 2018 but lost the Democratic primary to current Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer. 

The Cook County Democrats’ central committee ratified Biss’ appointment to lead the Evanston Democratic party in April, months prior to his reelection announcement.

Biss’ announcement comes after other reelection announcements from several city officials, including City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza and six current councilmembers. Alds. Melissa Wynne (3rd) and Eleanor Revelle (7th) will not seek reelection, leaving openings in their respective wards. Ald. Devon Reid (8th) has yet to announce his plans for the future.

As of Tuesday, Biss has no opponent in the April election. However, the opposition group called the “Better than Biss” committee is looking to support a candidate to run against Biss.

Better than Biss was founded by Parielle Davis, who is now running for City Council in the 7th Ward. The committee formed in November 2023 after Biss cast a tie-breaker vote in the decision to approve NU’s proposal to host concerts at the new Ryan Field, which required a zoning change.

Despite the pushback, Biss has obtained several key endorsements already. 

According to Biss’ campaign website, the mayor has endorsements from seven of the current councilmembers, excluding Alds. Clare Kelly (1st) and Thomas Suffredin (6th).

Additionally, Biss has the support of Mendoza, Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview), State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston), State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) and Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita, according to his website.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @LilyOgburn

