Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045
August 2, 2024
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
August 1, 2024
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
July 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
248 Views
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • August 1, 2024
2
91 Views
Daily Mini Crossword, July 31, 2024
Lizzie Ferrazza, Summer Games Editor • July 31, 2024
3
90 Views
Daily Mini Crossword, July 30, 2024
Lizzie Ferrazza, Summer Games Editor • July 30, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment

July 19, 2024

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

July 16, 2024

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night

July 22, 2024

Fifth ward school to be named “Foster School” at groundbreaking, decades in the making

July 19, 2024

10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship

July 17, 2024

City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045

Ald.+Juan+Geracaris+%289th%29+supports+increasing+the+walkability+of+Evanston+as+a+part+of+Envision+Evanston+2045.
Nineth Kanieski Koso/The Daily Northwestern
Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) supports increasing the walkability of Evanston as a part of Envision Evanston 2045.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
August 2, 2024

City Council voted 5-1 to amend the Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance and discussed the recent community feedback on Envision Evanston 2045 Monday evening, expecting a draft plan in the first quarter of 2025. 

After more than a year of discussion, thirteen major amendments of the RLTO were approved as recommended by the Housing and Community Development Committee with only Ald. Thomas M. Suffredin (6th) dissenting. They are set to take effect on Jan 1. 

These points included increasing notice period for non-renewal of a lease from 30 to 90 days, requiring disclosure of all fees, increasing tenant’s Right to Organize, include a One-Time Right to pay and Stay for tenants and removing the tenant’s responsibility to pay attorney fees in eviction proceedings.

The highly contested “Just Cause” policy was not included in the approved amendments but the housing committee plans to discuss it further in the future.

Many Evanston residents showed up in support of the amendments including someone who held up a sign that said “Protect Evanston Renters.”

“Personally, I see a lot of these amendments as steps towards improving the transparency of the rental market,” fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in environmental engineering Laura Jaliff said. “In particular, these amendments regarding the right to cure unpaid rent including the one time right to pay and stay will serve to protect so many people from having a very difficult life moment turn into an irrevocably life changing one.”

Landlord Aron Bornstein spoke against the proposed amendments saying the amendments were unfair to landlords because tenants only had to give landlords a 30 day notice of lease non-renewal but a landlord had to give a tenant 90 day notice. He also said the 90 day day notice would effectively remove monthly leases resulting in unintended consequences.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said he believes these concerns to be “fear mongering” and “grasping at straws.”

“(If) I want to go month to month until I get my new apartment somewhere else because of a new job or whatever the case might be, there’s nothing here that would prohibit that from happening,” Reid said. “This is a protection for tenants who are on month to month leases, not locking tenants into quarterly leases.”

In addition, Evanston Planning Manager Elizabeth Williams gave an update about Envision Evanston 2045 to City Council using recent feedback she received from the community and meetings with Northwestern University and Endeavor Health.

Williams noted that a huge problem in the Evanston community is housing: Many people whose families have lived here for generations cannot find affordable housing, she said.

“We’re running out of land and people here in Evanston cannot find housing that meets their needs,” Williams said.

Furthermore, Williams said the city should also implement an anti-displacement strategy to keep families and homeowners in Evanston for longer than they are currently able to in the existing system. One such solution developing in Chicago neighborhoods now is a community land trust.

Williams also said increasing public transportation, allowing duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes in all neighborhoods and eliminating parking minimums could help increase the availability of housing.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard from constituents that my kids have moved away… They want to come back and they can’t and that’s particularly heartbreaking,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said. “I am glad that we’re looking at this and trying to be bold because we need bold solutions to move forward.”

Williams also said that climate change is here and the city’s rules do not address it. She called for increases in active transportation, like biking and walking, tree canopies, making it easier for people to live without a car. 

People do not have enough spaces “to experience fun, joy and happiness,” Williams said. Increasing greenspace and outdoor dining, closing streets and removing barriers for events and art in the community will increase the vibrancy of the community, she said. 

“I think I’m probably not the only one who wants to make sure that we maintain downtown Evanston and develop downtown Evanston as a destination not only for Evanston residents, but for folks visiting from out of town,” Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said. “We need downtown to be warm and welcoming and inviting.”

Nieuwsma said he is a proponent of increasing the residential density in downtown. He also said he wants to ensure other business districts in Evanston besides downtown like Main Street, Central Street and Noyes thrive.

Additionally, Nieuwsma said he was concerned about the significance of NU as a stakeholder in the “economic and built environments of Evanston” and wants to make sure that the city does “everything” they can to hear from the University.  

“When Northwestern inevitably wants to expand or do something different, the homework we’ve done as part of this process will allow us to proceed with less conflict perhaps than there might have otherwise been,” Nieuwsma said. 

Williams also said people find the current zoning code to be complicated and hard to use. She suggested simplifying it and removing “unnecessary” barriers to understanding would benefit the community.

Envision Evanston 2045 is on pace and expects a plan to be shown to the city council in the first quarter of 2025, she said. 

“I do feel like this is a bit of a watershed moment for this project,” Mayor Daniel Biss said. “We’ve gone from talking about ideas and visions to talking about in some cases really quite specific and very ambitious policies and I’m excited to see the breadth and depth of this.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access

City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance

City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Summer Sounds helps fulfill the Evanston Thrives Retail District Action Plan goals.
Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night
The groundbreaking gave community members integral to the 5th Ward School, now Foster School, the chance to “break ground,” fitted with hard hats and shovels.
Fifth ward school to be named “Foster School” at groundbreaking, decades in the making
Players from opposing teams embrace following a game at the 10th annual Unity Soccer Festival Saturday morning.
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland
A man in a suit looks through his glasses and speaks into a microphone at the City Council dais.
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
The expansion eligibility would include families with children who are entering third grade, which would make approximately 99 to 108 new families eligible.
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
More in Latest Stories
Lollapalooza announced on Wednesday that Alternative singer Dominic Fike, who headlined Dillo Day 2022, will no longer perform at the festival due to health reasons.
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning will be a key returner for new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan to lean on this season.
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
A pianist and two violinists perform on stage.
Meeting of the Musical Masters: Marc-Andre Hamelin and Midori in concert at the Ravinia Festival
A “coming soon” sign on the corner of Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street advertises the opening of Evanston’s newest community center.
New South End Community Center in Evanston offers inclusive haven for families
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in