University President Michael Schill addresses Congressional testimony in Thursday evening message

Schill+faced+more+than+three+hours+of+questioning+from+lawmakers+on+Capitol+Hill+Thursday+morning+alongside+leaders+from+UCLA+and+Rutgers+about+his+response+to+a+pro-Palestinian+encampment+on+campus.
Jacob Wendler/The Daily Northwestern
Schill faced more than three hours of questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday morning alongside leaders from UCLA and Rutgers about his response to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief
May 23, 2024

University President Michael Schill issued a statement on Northwestern’s ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism and hate in a schoolwide email Thursday evening. The message comes just hours after Schill faced intense questioning from Congressional lawmakers at a hearing about antisemitism on college campuses.

In his message, Schill highlighted the four key themes he touched on in his opening statement before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce: rising antisemitism, NU’s guiding principles, the University’s approach to deescalating the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow and its plans to move forward. He also reiterated the new steps announced this morning to continue the University’s work to promote safety and security following the encampment.

“The work we have underway — to revise our Student Code of Conduct, a review of our on-campus security capabilities, and a new task force addressing antisemitism — will be a part of the solution,” Schill wrote. “But I also discussed today the most important step that we can take together to strengthen our community — education and dialogue.”

Schill’s message also echoed the sentiments he emphasized before Congress Thursday morning, including the importance of protecting free expression and showing grace to one another.

“The issues we have confronted this year are larger than any one new policy or module can resolve, though we will implement both in response to our evolving campus climate,” Schill wrote in his message.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jacob_wendler

