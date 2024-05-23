Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Schill announces new measures to combat antisemitism in opening statements before House committee
May 23, 2024
The Daily Explains: As NU President Michael Schill prepares to testify, here’s a look at how other college presidents have fared at antisemitism congressional hearings
May 23, 2024
Captured: Dillo Day on the Main Stage
May 22, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3331 Views
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Saul Pink and Samantha PowersMay 20, 2024
2
1652 Views
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • May 21, 2024
3
1198 Views
What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Schill announces new measures to combat antisemitism in opening statements before House committee

Schill+kicked+off+his+testimony+before+Congress+alongside+the+leaders+of+UCLA+and+Rutgers+at+a+Thursday+morning+hearing+on+antisemitism.
Jacob Wendler/The Daily Northwestern
Schill kicked off his testimony before Congress alongside the leaders of UCLA and Rutgers at a Thursday morning hearing on antisemitism.
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief
May 23, 2024

University President Michael Schill announced new steps to address antisemitism on campus in his opening remarks before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce Thursday morning.

Schill said the University will “reconstitute a task force to guide our actions and benefit from the work done by other university task forces,” revise the NU Code of Conduct and bolster its enforcement, increase security, and prioritize education about the dangers of antisemitism.

During the testimony, Schill highlighted his family’s ties to the Holocaust and Israel and the personal nature of antisemitism to him.

He also stood by the University’s decision to negotiate an agreement with organizers of the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow nearly a month ago.

“By engaging our students with dialogue instead of force, we modeled the behavior we want them to learn from and apply daily,” Schill said.

Schill pushed back on allegations from U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), the committee’s chair, that he “cut a disgraceful deal with the encampment that prompted seven Jewish members of your own Antisemitism Advisory Committee to resign in protest.”

Schill reiterated his promise that he will not recommend to Northwestern’s Board of Trustees that the University “uses the endowment for political purposes. While student protesters demanded that NU cut ties with companies and institutions affiliated with Israel, Schill told CNN in a May 3 interview that he would not recommend divestment to the board.

“Where there is conduct that threatens the Northwestern community, we must impose discipline, and we have done so,” Schill said. “Yet, I will be the first to admit ― our existing rules and policies are falling short, and we must improve our processes to meet the current challenge.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Follow The Daily’s live X coverage here.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories:

The Daily Explains: As NU President Michael Schill prepares to testify, here’s a look at how other college presidents have fared at antisemitism congressional hearings

— What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony

— President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Administration
Ahead of University President Michael Schill’s appearance at Congress on Thursday morning, The Daily has compiled a summation of the first two hearings on antisemitism on college campuses.
The Daily Explains: As NU President Michael Schill prepares to testify, here’s a look at how other college presidents have fared at antisemitism congressional hearings
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
University President Michael Schill will testify before Congress Thursday.
What to Watch For: University President Michael Schill gears up for congressional testimony
University President Michael Schill said “Northwestern’s commitment to freedom of expression does not include vandalism.”
President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow
Dozens of students and campus workers arrived at the Multicultural Center in celebration of May Day.
Students Organizing for Labor Rights celebrates May Day amid ongoing contract negotiations between service workers, Compass Group
More in Campus
McLain gained fame at NU after wearing a neon suit to the ‘Cats Retro Night basketball game against Maryland Jan. 17.
Glowing personality: ‘Highlighter Kid’ Sam McLain is dressed to impress
Eig won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Biography for his sixth book, “King: A Life.”
Pulitzer Prize winner, Medill alum Jonathan Eig seeks to tell ‘ambitious’ stories through biography
Hobson poses with her artwork.
Q&A: Feminist-in-Residence Kyrin Hobson shares the inspiration behind her artwork
Prof. Erica Hartmann hopes to expand research into microbial textiles.
Hartmann lab harnesses viruses to fight disease, reduce pollution
The Chicago area is experiencing the emergence of billions of cicadas in May.
Northwestern expert offers advice on how to prep children for cicada soundtrack this summer
Weinberg senior Lena Rhie examined the opinions of Asian American interest organizations on the topic of race-conscious admissions policies being overturned.
Asian American Studies Program students present projects at annual senior symposium
More in Latest Stories
A person holds a microphone and dances onstage.
Captured: Dillo Day on the Main Stage
A person speaks at a podium.
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in