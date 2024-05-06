Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
May 7, 2024
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
May 6, 2024
Kirstin Valdez Quade talks debut novel ‘The Five Wounds’ at Annual Writers Festival
May 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
16390 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
2268 Views
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
Nicole Markus and Jacob Wendler May 1, 2024
3
1255 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement

22 Members of the Black 100
May 6, 2024

To the Board of Trustees of Northwestern University,

In 1968, we engaged in disruptive peaceful civil disobedience at NU to bring attention to the racism we experienced. We took over the Bursar’s Office on a Friday. Many of us were frightened, but we felt this action was necessary. We were following in the tradition of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who used civil disobedience to change society.

There were calls to have us expelled and arrested. We were also told that our actions would upset the alumni and donors of NU. But the administration decided to negotiate with the leadership of B100, and the takeover concluded peacefully.
Many of us have been struck by the similarity in the outcome of our building takeover with what happened last week on Deering Meadow. We were delighted that the University did not call in the police as has happened at so many other campuses around our country. We were truly proud of our alma mater. In the past, some of us had been very disillusioned with NU, but the actions of University President Michael Schill filled us with pride.
There are now calls to fire the president. We disagree. We think the false and provocative charge that the agreement NU reached with the Deering Meadow demonstrators supports antisemitism should not be given any credence.
We are proud of our University, and if the University listens to alumni, then please listen to us. We support the president.

Signed,

John Trimble (McCormick ‘71)
Millicent Brown Fauntleroy (Medill, ’70, MSJ ’71)
Dorothy J. Harrell (SESP ‘71)
Eleanor Steele Stewart (WCAS ’69)
Marianne Jackson (WCAS ‘70)
Leslie E. Harris (WCAS ‘70)
Widmon Butler (WCAS ’70)
Debra Avant Bell-Hill (SESP ’71, MA ’72 )
Eva Jefferson Paterson (WCAS ‘71)
Joyce K. Wade (SESP ’70)
Daphne Maxwell Reid (WCAS ‘70)
Jim Pitts (WCAS ‘65, MA ‘68, Ph.D. ‘71)
Laura Richards (Medill ‘71)
Herman C. S. Cage (WCAS ‘69, MBA ‘73)
Audrey Hinton (WCAS ‘69)
Joyce Wade (SESP ‘70)
Juaquita E. Harris Jackson (B.S. Communication ‘70)
Maxine Mitchell (WCAS ‘71)
Jocklyn Smith (WCAS ‘71)
Joanne Williams (Communication ‘71)
Saundra Malone/Kimya Moyo (SESP ‘69)
Dolores Wilson (WCAS ‘70)

Editor’s Note: This letter may not represent the views of every individual member of the Black 100.

If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Schill will appear at a May 23 committee hearing alongside the presidents of Rutgers University and the University of California, Los Angeles.
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller talk mid-game against Penn State. Scane and Amonte Hiller both took home individual honors Monday.
Lacrosse: Scane, Amonte Hiller garner Big Ten individual honors
Two students hold signs with priority numbers on them.
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
The cast of “The Great Sea Serpent” portrays sea creatures using puppets and physical movement.
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
Katie Risseeuw shows and explains an exhibit item to three people.
How NU’s conservation lab battles the test of time to preserve historic archives
Co-producers of the Pinoy Show described the show as the culmination of their experiences in Kaibigan.
Kaibigan hosts attendance record-breaking Pinoy Show 2024, raises over $1,000 for Project People
More in Letters to the Editor
LTE: An Open Letter from 186 Faculty — Stand up to pressure and reject calls for force
LTE: An Open Letter from 186 Faculty — Stand up to pressure and reject calls for force
LTE: Lets talk about antisemitism at the Deering Encampment
LTE: Let's talk about antisemitism at the Deering Encampment
LTE: An Open Letter from 158 Faculty — Let’s continue productive conversations
LTE: An Open Letter from 158 Faculty — Let’s continue productive conversations
LTE: The Black 100 stand in solidarity with protesting NU students
LTE: The Black 100 stand in solidarity with protesting NU students
LTE: Israelis Care More About Palestinian Lives than Hamas Does
LTE: Israelis Care More About Palestinian Lives than Hamas Does
LTE: An Open Letter from 171 Faculty — Do not ban protest at NU
LTE: An Open Letter from 171 Faculty — Do not ban protest at NU
More in Opinion
Sullivan: Flexible attendance is the way forward
Sullivan: Flexible attendance is the way forward
Vishnick: NU has not done enough to combat antisemitism during Deering Encampment
Vishnick: NU has not done enough to combat antisemitism during Deering Encampment
Biondi: The encampment agreement is a remarkable achievement
Biondi: The encampment agreement is a remarkable achievement
Rice: It was the spring of 1970 – a commentary on the history of protests at NU
Rice: It was the spring of 1970 – a commentary on the history of protests at NU
Jayal: What my experience as the only Gen Z member of my book club taught me about the ‘generational divide’
Jayal: What my experience as the only Gen Z member of my book club taught me about the ‘generational divide’
LTE: Reinstate the Consent and Healthy Masculinity Training requirement for NU fraternities
LTE: Reinstate the Consent and Healthy Masculinity Training requirement for NU fraternities
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in