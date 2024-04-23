Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Liner Notes: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is ‘happy, free, confused and lonely’ at the same time
April 24, 2024
Bestselling author Anne Lamott talks new book, transformative power of love
April 24, 2024
BridgeUSA at NU hosts debate between College Democrats and Republicans
April 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1701 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
2
1551 Views
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 19, 2024
3
1428 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry WuApril 15, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Indigenous playwright Larissa FastHorse talks representation, community engagement

One+person+sits+in+a+burgundy+chair+holding+a+microphone+and+two+people+sit+on+a+small%2C+burgundy+sofa.
David Samson/The Daily Northwestern
Larissa FastHorse was only the second Indigenous playwright to be featured on Broadway.
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor
April 23, 2024

Award-winning Indigenous playwright and choreographer Larissa FastHorse spoke at Harris Hall Tuesday in a guest speaker event hosted by SESP Dean Bryan Brayboy and Communication Dean E. Patrick Johnson.

Brayboy and Johnson explored FastHorse’s background in ballet — not writing — and her commitment to include her community in her work.

“If I talk to anyone about a piece, they have veto power over that piece,” FastHorse said. “(The arts) have been an extraction industry for Indigenous people, it comes in and takes and profits. I’m not there to do that.”

FastHorse, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation, is a 2020 MacArthur Fellow and a co-founder of Indigenous Direction, a consulting company for Indigenous artists and audiences. 

Her show “The Thanksgiving Play” — which is playing at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater from April 25 to June 2 — made its Broadway debut in 2023. The show centers around four white individuals working to create a “politically correct” First Thanksgiving play in schools for Native American Heritage Month. It has since been one of the nation’s top ten most produced plays this season.

FastHorse is the first Indigenous playwright to make that list and only the second who has debuted on Broadway. The first, Lynn Riggs, a Cherokee playwright, made his Broadway debut about eighty years ago.

“This is the 100th year anniversary of American Indian peoples receiving citizenship in the U.S., almost the exact 100 year date as we speak,” Brayboy, who is a member of the Lumbee Tribe, said. “It becomes a really important piece. History matters. Our traditions matter.”

Some of FastHorse’s other productions include “Average Family,” “Teaching Disco Squaredancing to Our Elders: a Class Presentation,” “What Would Crazy Horse Do?” and a trilogy of plays: “Urban Rez,” “Native Nation” and “The L/D/Nakota Project.” 

FastHorse’s works have been commissioned by several theaters around the U.S. and honored with numerous awards and funding. Her company, Indigenous Direction, produced the first nationally-televised land acknowledgment for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC in 2020.

FastHorse said several theaters replaced her shows with Black shows after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. She said swapping one underrepresented community for another misses the point. 

“How about we do both?” she said. “But for the vast majority of theaters there’s only one new play slot for a person of color per season.”

FastHorse said the American education system has failed to adequately preserve and teach Indigenous history, culture and stories. She said while Indigenous theater has been in North America for thousands of years, it never cemented into traditional academia because of the historical oppression and suppression of Native voices in the U.S.

FastHorse added that arts can humanize stories. She said this allows audiences to go beyond the “what” and start to question the “why” about people’s actions — a crucial, but often overlooked, aspect of what makes facts and history verifiable.

“It was really interesting to hear her perspective as an Indigenous writer,” attendee Beth Garino (SESP ’99) said. “I didn’t know about all the struggles she faces getting her work out there and making sure that there’s representation.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @dpsamson_

Related Stories: 

Indigenous ETHS students call for increased efforts toward representation, acceptance

NAISA celebrates Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month

Native American and Indigenous community amplifies land acknowledgement dialogue
More to Discover
More in Campus
Many students and faculty on campus have used the Northwestern Community Kudoboard, started four months ago.
NU Student Affairs encourages gratitude with Kudoboard initiative
Student activists organized two rallies last week at The Rock to criticize Northwestern and other Universities’ ties to Israel and treatment of student protesters.
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
Pidgeon Pagonis was honored as one of the LGBT Champions of Change at the White House in 2015.
Intersex advocate discusses intersex bodily autonomy movement
Xochitl Gonzalez read from “Olga Dies Dreaming” during her Monday afternoon talk.
Writer, screenwriter Xochitl Gonzalez talks feminism in Latine community
Students enjoyed a Passover Seder with the NU Hillel community.
NU Hillel hosts community Seder for Passover to celebrate traditions, Jewish experience
Northwestern offers financial aid for NU programs, Global Engagement Studies Institute, Northwestern exchanges and affiliated programs. For unaffiliated programs, only scholarships are available.
The Daily Explains: Options for saving money before and during studying abroad
More in Latest Stories
A person smiles.
Q&A: Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades
A collage of bagels.
Lefty’s Righteous Bagels to bring wood-fired Montreal-style bagels to Evanston
Sophomore shortstop Bridget Donahey prepares to field a ball.
Softball: Fueled by family, Bridget Donahey makes mark at Northwestern
Assistant coach Talor Battle relays information to players during a game earlier this season.
Men’s Basketball: What transfer guard Jalen Leach will bring to Northwestern
Nettles’ event at Women and Children First featured a book reading and signing, a conversation with Block Club reporter Atavia Reed, and a Q&A with the audience.
Prof. Arionne Nettles’ book talk offers Black Chicagoans history, community
Brendan Sullivan drops back to pass against Maryland last season. Sullivan announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Football: Quarterback Brendan Sullivan enters transfer portal
More in Top Stories
A person speaking into a microphone.
‘Yo soy Bessie Rhodes’: Parents demand District 65 keep K-8 bilingual school open
School board members listen to a public commenter.
District 65 board hears updates on dual language program, 5th Ward school
An assortment of bottles and cans that contain condiments.
Illinois Senate passes bill banning brominated vegetable oil, other food additives
Junior linebacker Braydon Brus looks to make a play during Saturday’s final spring practice. Brus forced two fumbles on kickoff coverage last season.
Football: Northwestern’s Braydon Brus looks to jump into Mike linebacker spot
Student journalists Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Divya Bhardwaj and Cole Reynolds investigated hazing within NU’s football program in summer 2023.
Four reporters from The Daily Northwestern win Illinois Journalists of the Year for hazing investigation
The University released a statement Sunday afternoon following misinformation regarding Dean of Students Mona Dugo’s presence at an April 15 rally.
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in