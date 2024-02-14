Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
February 14, 2024
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
February 14, 2024
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
February 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1960 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
642 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
3
531 Views
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 12, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Native American and Indigenous community amplifies land acknowledgement dialogue

The+Northwestern+campus+is+located+on+the+ancestral+lands+of+the+Council+of+the+Three+Fires%2C+Menominee%2C+Miami+and+Ho-Chunk+nations.
Illustration by Shevta Shah
The Northwestern campus is located on the ancestral lands of the Council of the Three Fires, Menominee, Miami and Ho-Chunk nations.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
February 14, 2024

After Weinberg junior Athena GoingSnake marched through The Arch alongside hundreds of her classmates during Wildcat Welcome, she was surprised to hear speakers read a land acknowledgment.

GoingSnake, a member of the Cherokee Nation and Muscogee Creek, grew up in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where she had frequently encountered similar practices. Listening to the familiar messages of land rights and Indigenous presence reminded her of the significance of these statements.

“Coming to Northwestern, I didn’t know how important that was going to be for me to feel that visibility,” she said. “It felt good to me to see that the University does somewhat acknowledge the existence of native people that have been here for generations.”

During Wildcat Welcome, while students remained on Deering Meadow, Aaron Golding — associate director for Multicultural Student Affairs — delivered an annual land acknowledgment to honor the ancestral inhabitants of the land that NU sits on, including the Council of the Three Fires and the Menominee, Miami and Ho-Chunk nations.

Each acknowledgment represents an “intergenerational” moment of reverence to entities beyond human presence, GoingSnake said.

“It’s all about creating relationships and making a connection with our more than human relatives and human kin, like the land, the water and each other,” she said. 

Despite that acknowledgement, GoingSnake said she has increasingly witnessed University officials and campus organizations making “performative” and “non-genuine” land acknowledgments that fall short of their intended purpose.

Communication and McCormick junior Bella Kirkwood is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a part of the Delaware Tribe of Indians. Before she arrived on campus, she said she had never heard of a land acknowledgment. But, she described the acknowledgement as “empowering to (her) at the moment.”

She has since listened to acknowledgments while attending club meetings, theater shows and other University-planned events. She said that they are sometimes counterproductive when students sometimes mispronounce tribes’ names and speak without self-reflection or understanding.

“You can tell when some people are just saying it to check a box,” she said. “What really makes me upset about it is we can tell that people don’t care and they’re not doing any kind of self-reflection.”

Weinberg senior and NU Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance Senator Noah Blaisdell, who is Native Hawaiian, echoed the sentiment. Blaisdell said it is also apparent when someone performs in a manner as if “checking it off a little list or feeling obligated to do it.”

Native American and Indigenous communities on campus have issued far-reaching calls to action, demanding the University do more to spur reflection and acknowledge Indigenous heritage. 

For over a year, Blaisdell helped author a piece of legislation in the Associated Student Government Senate calling on the University to retract its 2014 John Evans Study Committee Report, which he said downplayed the NU founder’s role in the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre. Blaisdell also said the University should rename the John Evans Center –– the Northwestern Alumni Association’s building.

“I hope this legislation will attempt to hold Northwestern accountable by having them correct the findings,” he said.

Aaron Golding and Jasmine Gurneau, the directors of Native American and Indigenous Affairs, hosts 90-minute training sessions each quarter to instruct faculty, students and individuals who are interested in learning on the importance of land acknowledgment practices.

“You’re making a commitment, essentially, to be in a relationship with Native people,” Golding said. “It asks people to think critically about the relationship between place and land and how they came to be on these lands.” 

Email: [email protected]  

Twitter: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  NAISA celebrates Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month

‘The land is our relative’: NAISA hosts second annual Pow Wow on Earth Day

NAISA commemorates 158th anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre, reiterates demands to NU
More to Discover
More in Campus
The center will be built upon the pillars of research, outreach, curriculum and discussion.
Northwestern, Kellogg to launch Center for Enlightened Disagreement
From dorms to classes to parties, love was all around campus for these alumni couples.
Alumni couples reminisce about finding their forever valentines at Northwestern
Panelists spoke about justice in Palestine relating to justice across all contexts.
Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, advocates hold panel on intersectionality in activism
An armchair stands by the window next to a bookcase filled with board games. A colorful sign that reads “pride” in all-uppercase letters sits on top of the bookcase next to a wooden lamp.
New GSRC facility marks milestone in campus LGBTQIA+ resources
Olmert’s talk is the second webinar the IIP has hosted since Oct. 7.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at NU Israel Innovation Project webinar
McCormick freshman Vaibhav Mehra is from India and only started watching football last year. He said he enjoyed the Willard Super Bowl party because of the passion Americans display for the sport.
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in