Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
April 19, 2024
Equity and Empowerment Commission recommends additional support for Wesley residents
April 19, 2024
District 65 discusses bilingual Two-Way Immersion program benefits with parents
April 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1892 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry WuApril 15, 2024
2
1010 Views
Lacrosse: Kelly Amonte Hiller guides Northwestern into new era through recruiting
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • April 16, 2024
3
476 Views
LTE: Divest from the Chicago Festival of Israeli Cinema
3 campus organizationsApril 17, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case

A+wall+behind+a+line+with+red+flags.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Ryan Field, seen Thursday, has mostly turned to dust as litigation over NU’s project to rebuild the arena continues.
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor
April 19, 2024

Dealing an early blow to residents opposing public-facing concerts at Ryan Field, a county judge dismissed three counts in the Most Livable City Association and 13 stadium neighbors’ complaint against the city on Friday.

In the months since the residents filed their complaint, the city and Northwestern asked the court to dismiss three of the suit’s four counts. 

One of those three counts alleges Mayor Daniel Biss’ tie-breaking vote did not meet the council’s majority threshold. Another says NU’s project changes the site’s use so fundamentally that it should have required a zoning map amendment, a more stringent process. The last argues a written protest by Most Livable City should have triggered a supermajority vote under state law.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson rejected those arguments in Friday’s oral decision. She also granted Evanston’s requests to deny the residents damages, a jury trial and attorney’s fees.

Still, the residents’ case asking the court to invalidate the approval of NU’s zoning change will continue. One count, which NU and Evanston did not seek to dismiss, still stands.

“While we disagree with today’s ruling on our procedural due process claims, we will keep advocating for the full constitutional guarantee of due process that protects all residents from arbitrary government decisions,” Most Livable City President David DeCarlo said in a statement to The Daily.

The decision comes as the demolition of NU football’s longtime fortress nears completion. The University’s $800 million project will build an entirely new arena that will also feature commercial concerts, the focus of many neighbors’ ire.

After Biss broke City Council’s tie in November on the zoning change to allow concerts, the Most Livable City Association and 13 stadium neighbors sued the city. In the months since, the University had filed to intervene

On Wednesday, attorneys for NU and Evanston said in Meyerson’s Chicago courtroom none of the three counts they sought to dismiss amounted to constitutional violation claims. They also argued that, as a home rule city, Evanston’s use of its own voting and zoning rules should not be questioned by the court. 

Representing the residents, attorney John Shapiro pushed back, arguing the city disregarded its own “clear and unambiguous” rules on voting and zoning.

In her ruling Friday, Meyerson acknowledged both sides’ arguments but called the plaintiffs’ claims “not sufficient” because of Evanston’s home rule status. The city argued it followed its own rules regardless, and Meyerson agreed, holding City Council’s five-person majority sufficient for approval.

She also denied the residents’ call for a map amendment because the Ryan Field zone’s boundaries did not change. And, with regard to their argument that state law would have required a six-vote majority following Most Livable City’s protest, Meyerson said the home rule city had already created a sufficiently detailed process, thus superseding state law.

Even with the three counts’ dismissal, NU and Evanston had not tried to dismiss one of the four counts. That count — the civil complaint’s most elaborate — alleges the city engaged in “secret negotiations” in favor of NU for a “capricious” zoning change that ultimately violated the residents’ due process rights.

A lengthy court battle could follow as discovery of evidence on the one remaining count looms. Meyerson scheduled a status update hearing for the morning of June 26.

Most Livable City’s November complaint offered a preview of the disputes that lie ahead.

“Evanston systematically aided Northwestern throughout the zoning process, seeking a predetermined outcome: the approval of Northwestern’s proposed zoning amendment,” the original complaint alleged. “That outcome ignored substantial evidence of harmful impacts on neighboring homeowners, families, residents, properties, and businesses, and was contrary to the City’s own zoning standards.”

NU spokesperson Jon Yates said the University will reserve comment until the case is completely litigated.

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Parties duel as first decision looms in Ryan Field zoning case against Evanston

Football: Northwestern to play ‘majority’ of 2024, 2025 home games at enhanced Martin Stadium

Ryan Field zoning lawsuit parties clash after NU intervenes to dismiss case
More to Discover
More in City
Woman wearing a red long-sleeve shirt sits at a table behind a placard reading, “Darlene Cannon.”
Equity and Empowerment Commission recommends additional support for Wesley residents
A person stands at the front of a classroom.
District 65 discusses bilingual Two-Way Immersion program benefits with parents
An injection surrounded by two injection vials.
Illinois Department of Public Health reports 64 measles cases this year
A person in a suit walks while carrying a binder.
Parties duel as first decision looms in Ryan Field zoning case against Evanston
A train is pulled into a train station.
State senate passes bill requiring annual safety reports from state transportation agencies
An earth surrounded by hearts and leaves.
Evanston organizations to host Earth Day celebrations
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in