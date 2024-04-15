Evanston beach passes available starting Monday

Evanston beach passes will be available for free for all residents starting Monday.

Residents can pick up the pass at the Robert Crown Community Center, Levy Senior Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and Chandler-Newberger Community Center.

All public swimming beaches will open on May 25.

Community members are required to show proof of residency to pick up the passes. No passes are required for children under the age of 1. Non-residents can purchase a season beach pass for $24 to $85 or daily ticket for $12 to access the city’s swimming beaches. Skokie residents will be provided discounted season passes and daily beach tickets.

The city will also provide the option of purchasing guest beach tickets starting this year. Evanston residents can buy discounted daily beach tickets for $5 per guest.

Each household will be allowed a maximum of 20 tickets. Only community members who reside in zip codes 60201 or 60202 are eligible to purchase the guest tickets.

