Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
April 15, 2024
Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event
April 15, 2024
District 65 to expand Dual Language program, parents remain concerned about Bessie Rhodes closure
April 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2045 Views
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor • April 11, 2024
2
1053 Views
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • April 11, 2024
3
514 Views
NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston beach passes available starting Monday

People+lying+on+the+beach.
Misha Oberoi/The Daily Northwestern
Starting this season, Evanston will provide residents the option of purchasing guest beach tickets.
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor
April 15, 2024

Evanston beach passes will be available for free for all residents starting Monday. 

Residents can pick up the pass at the Robert Crown Community Center, Levy Senior Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and Chandler-Newberger Community Center.

All public swimming beaches will open on May 25.

Community members are required to show proof of residency to pick up the passes. No passes are required for children under the age of 1. Non-residents can purchase a season beach pass for $24 to $85 or daily ticket for $12 to access the city’s swimming beaches. Skokie residents will be provided discounted season passes and daily beach tickets.

The city will also provide the option of purchasing guest beach tickets starting this year. Evanston residents can buy discounted daily beach tickets for $5 per guest. 

Each household will be allowed a maximum of 20 tickets. Only community members who reside in zip codes 60201 or 60202 are eligible to purchase the guest tickets. 

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Evanston Dog Beach passes to be available next Monday 

Evanston beaches set to open Saturday

Dog beach passes now free for Evanston residents 
More to Discover
More in City
A person stands on stage at a podium next to a table seating three people.
Evanston Environmental Justice Conversation Series hosts environmental equity speaker, panel
A child in a tie-dye smock kneels on the ground, painting blue dots on a paper filled with bright painted dots, circles and spirals.
Evanston Paints helps children and adults find their inner artist
Women dancing in a circle and laughing.
Latinos en Evanston North Shore holds Los Años Dorados
A glass storefront with a rack of clothes.
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
A gallery window displays a photo of a painting and the words Julie Cowan.
Julie Cowan explores beauty, experimentation in latest exhibit
A hotel entrance with Hilton Orrington written on it.
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in