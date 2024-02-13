Evanston Dog Beach passes to be available next Monday

Passes for the Evanston Dog Beach will be available starting Monday, Feb. 19, at the city’s three community centers as well as at the Evanston Ecology Center and Levy Senior Center, according to a Wednesday city news release.

The passes, mandatory for beach access, will be free for Evanston residents, as the city will change the access code to the beach on March 1, the first day of the 2024 season. Dog owners must bring an up-to-date license and a vaccination verification for their pets to obtain a pass.

Non-residents can also purchase the dog beach pass for $200, with an option to pay $75 for each additional dog.

Located between Clark Street Beach and the Church Street Boat Ramp, the Evanston Dog Beach has long been a destination for residents and their canine companions to enjoy Lake Michigan.

The city reopened the dog beach last February after closing it in 2018 due to rising lake levels. After lake levels retreated, city staff deemed it safe to resume access to the beach, according to Recreation Manager Tim Carter.

The beach is open seasonally from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

