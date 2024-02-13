Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Baseball: Agarwal: Following several key coaching changes in the offseason, Northwestern is in the right direction entering 2024
February 13, 2024
Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, advocates hold panel on intersectionality in activism
February 13, 2024
New GSRC facility marks milestone in campus LGBTQIA+ resources
February 13, 2024
Trending Stories
1
332 Views
Seong-Jin Cho and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra dazzle with Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kernis
Ben Kim, Reporter • February 12, 2024
2
296 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
3
246 Views
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 8, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston Dog Beach passes to be available next Monday

The+Evanston+Dog+Beach+has+long+been+a+destination+for+residents+and+their+canine+companions+to+enjoy+Lake+Michigan.+
Daily file photo by Madison Bratley
The Evanston Dog Beach has long been a destination for residents and their canine companions to enjoy Lake Michigan.
Casey He, City Editor
February 13, 2024

Passes for the Evanston Dog Beach will be available starting Monday, Feb. 19, at the city’s three community centers as well as at the Evanston Ecology Center and Levy Senior Center, according to a Wednesday city news release. 

The passes, mandatory for beach access, will be free for Evanston residents, as the city will change the access code to the beach on March 1, the first day of the 2024 season. Dog owners must bring an up-to-date license and a vaccination verification for their pets to obtain a pass. 

Non-residents can also purchase the dog beach pass for $200, with an option to pay $75 for each additional dog. 

Located between Clark Street Beach and the Church Street Boat Ramp, the Evanston Dog Beach has long been a destination for residents and their canine companions to enjoy Lake Michigan. 

The city reopened the dog beach last February after closing it in 2018 due to rising lake levels. After lake levels retreated, city staff deemed it safe to resume access to the beach, according to Recreation Manager Tim Carter. 

The beach is open seasonally from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @caseeey_he

Related Stories:

Evanston makes dog beach passes free for residents, but some question upkeep funding

Tails wag in excitement as Evanston Dog Beach is set to reopen

Residents and dogs rally support to reopen Evanston’s Dog Beach
More to Discover
More in City
Evanston approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Wilmette about impacts from the Ryan Field rebuild.
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
The District 202 Board of Education discussed AP and dual-credit courses at its meeting Monday.
District 202 board discusses early college programs, efforts to improve literacy and numeracy
With the help of Freddie’s Modern Kung Fu on Howard Street, the event featured a traditional lion dance where performers mimic a lion to bring good luck.
Lunar New Year brings Evanston’s Asian American community together
People roast marshmallows over a fire pit in Fountain Square on Saturday during the inaugural S’mores on the Square event.
First-ever S’mores on the Square event brings hundreds to downtown Evanston
Frank Wach and Teddy Delacruz won Bennison’s 13th annual paczki eating contest, consuming a total of 25 paczkis in five minutes.
Bennison’s Bakery hosts 13th annual paczki eating contest
Bessie Rhodes currently offers the bilingual Two-Way Immersion program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Bessie Rhodes parents remain concerned about future of bilingual Two-Way Immersion program
More in Latest Stories
Fitzgerald is seeking more than $130 million in compensatory damages related to his termination last July.
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Olmert’s talk is the second webinar the IIP has hosted since Oct. 7.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at NU Israel Innovation Project webinar
McCormick freshman Vaibhav Mehra is from India and only started watching football last year. He said he enjoyed the Willard Super Bowl party because of the passion Americans display for the sport.
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
The University announced a revamped Rebuild Ryan Field website, as part of efforts to increase transparency, amid community concerns about safety and the environment.
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
A tennis player in a black shirt and a white hat lifts up his racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Clemson, IUPUI, falls to No. 21 Alabama
A golfer putts a ball.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern defeats Michigan State in match play showdown
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in