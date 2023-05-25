Evanston beaches set to open Saturday

Evanston’s beaches will open for the season on Saturday.

The city provides free season beach passes to Evanston residents “to ensure all community members can access and enjoy Evanston public swimming beaches,” according to a city news release on May 24. Evanston has six swimming beaches.

Beachgoers are required to show a season beach pass for access. Passes can be picked up at the Robert Crown Community Center, Levy Senior Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, Evanston Ecology Center and Chandler-Newberger Community Center. Community members are able to retrieve beach passes for others in their household with proof of residency.

Non-Evanston residents need to purchase a season beach pass or buy a daily beach ticket to enter the beach. Daily beach tickets are $12 per person, and season beach pass rates vary based on time of purchase.

Skokie residents receive a discounted rate for both tickets and passes.

Evanston residents have been able to visit beaches cost-free since last year. In 2021, City Council voted to make beaches free for Evanston residents on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. The city also decided to phase out the beach tokens program, which charges entrance fees to beaches –– which many previously criticized for being inequitable.

The beaches will remain open for the season through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

