Evanston to reopen beaches across city Saturday

Evanston residents looking to catch a tan or dip their toes in Lake Michigan are in luck — the city announced it will open its beaches for the season on Saturday.

Open until Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 5 this year, all six beaches across the city are now free to enter for Evanston residents. Last summer, the city instituted three free weekly beach days after residents raised concerns about equitable access to public space, planning to shift to free resident access long term.

Residents can pick up passes by presenting proof of residency at the Robert Crown Community Center, Levy Senior Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, Ecology Center and Chandler-Newberger Community Center.

Nonresidents can purchase daily and season passes for beach access, with daily passes costing $10. Season passes are $30 for Skokie residents and $46 for all other nonresidents.

