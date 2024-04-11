Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
52° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Women’s Golf: Northwestern closes out regular season with second consecutive victory
April 11, 2024
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
April 11, 2024
Grammy- and Oscar-nominated producer Stephan Moccio inspires NU students at songwriters event
April 11, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1106 Views
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 7, 2024
2
821 Views
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
Shun Graves and Hannah Webster April 9, 2024
3
435 Views
Daily Mini Crossword, April 8, 2024
Jaharia Knowles, Crossword & Games Editor • April 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Golf: Northwestern closes out regular season with second consecutive victory

Junior+Lauryn+Nguyen+follows+through+on+her+swing.+Nguyen+collected+her+fourth+top-10+finish+this+season+at+the+Silverado+Showdown+Wednesday.
Photo courtesy of Albert Chang
Junior Lauryn Nguyen follows through on her swing. Nguyen collected her fourth top-10 finish this season at the Silverado Showdown Wednesday.
Lucas Kim, Sports Editor
April 11, 2024

It’s like deja vu all over again.

Last season, Northwestern made headlines by dominating its late-season tournaments, earning wins at the PING/ASU Invitational and the Silverado Showdown before heading into postseason play.

One year later, coach Emily Fletcher’s squad did it again. A week after securing a narrow victory at this year’s PING/ASU Invitational, the Wildcats mounted a furious comeback to earn a share of first place at the Silverado Showdown Wednesday.

NU enjoyed top-15 performances from three golfers and overcame an 11-stroke final-round deficit to share the team title with Southern California.

The ’Cats carried over their momentum from the previous week’s win in first-round play, jumping out to second place at 3-under. Sophomore Dianna Lee paced the team with a round-low 5-under 67 and six birdies, propelling her to first place individually.

However, day two proved to be the biggest roadblock of the competition. NU suffered a 14-shot drop-off, carding an 11-over 299 to slide down to third place.

Junior Lauryn Nguyen was the only ’Cat to finish at or below par, tallying an even-par 72 in a round filled with unforced errors, according to Fletcher.

“(The course) definitely played tougher in that second round,” Fletcher said. “We got a little bit impatient, frustrated and tried to force things a little bit.” 

The second round proved tough for the entire 16-team field. No squad hit below 3-over, helping Fletcher’s squad maintain a top-three position entering the last round.

A win still seemed far-fetched, though, with then-first place USC holding a nine-shot lead over second place Arizona and an 11-shot lead over third place NU.

However, in an improbable comeback, the ’Cats logged a round-best 4-under 284 to advance up the leaderboard, capitalizing on the Trojans’ 7-over performance to share the title. Both freshman Ashley Yun and senior Jieni Li fired off a 3-under 69 to lead the team.

The result came down to the wire as USC still held a one-shot advantage heading into the last couple holes. But Yun’s birdie on her last hole of the tournament gave NU its second straight tournament win.

“It’s hard to believe that it can come down to one shot, but it does,” Fletcher said. “So much of it is keeping your head down and playing to the very end. You never know when you’re going to count, and so every shot matters.”

Nguyen led the squad, tying for eighth place individually with an even-par 216, while Li and Lee finished tied for 11th and 13th, respectively.

With Wednesday’s result, the ’Cats have finished in the top-four in eight consecutive tournaments, spanning back to last October. The team has also won multiple tournaments in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017.

Fletcher said the program’s year-to-year consistency has helped dispel the notion that schools in colder, rougher climates are inherently disadvantaged.

“It just speaks to the continuity of how we continue to prepare,” Fletcher said. “We have a process, we have the resources to really improve and develop. We don’t have to have good weather in order to do that.”

NU will make its next appearance at the Big Ten Championships next Friday, looking for its first conference championship since 2016.

With their recent performances, the ’Cats will enter the postseason ranked No. 7 in the nation. With no other Big Ten team ranking better than No. 30, NU remains the clear tournament favorite — a fact that doesn’t seem to bother Fletcher.

“They’re not handing out any trophies for people having the best ranking right now,” Fletcher said. “Everything we’ve done up to this point should give our players a ton of belief in themselves and confidence, but you got to remember, it owes you nothing in the next three rounds that you’re about to play.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories:

Women’s Golf: Northwestern earns victory at PING/ASU Invitational

Women’s Golf: Northwestern makes late-round comeback to place third at Moon Golf Invitational

Women’s Golf: Northwestern begins new year with fourth-place finish at the UCF Challenge
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A glass storefront with a rack of clothes.
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
Stephan Moccio has 500 million streams on his solo piano work and has co-written and produced seven contributions to the Billboard Hot 100 in his nearly 30-year career.
Grammy- and Oscar-nominated producer Stephan Moccio inspires NU students at songwriters event
A gallery window displays a photo of a painting and the words Julie Cowan.
Julie Cowan explores beauty, experimentation in latest exhibit
Irfana Majumdar made her directorial debut with Shankar’s Fairies in 2021.
Asian Pop-Up Cinema partners with The Block, features screening of ‘Shankar’s Fairies’
An illustration of keycaps spelling “NU Mech Keebs.”
NU Mechanical Keyboard Club looks to build custom boards, community on campus
A hotel entrance with Hilton Orrington written on it.
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
More in Sports
Graduate student outfielder Angela Zedak loads up for a pitch. Zedak was 4-for-4 with three homeruns in Northwestern’s win over Illinois Tuesday.
Softball: Northwestern secures midweek run-rule win at Illinois
Senior Justine Leong prepares to return a serve against Wisconsin. Leong lost to Wisconsin’s Maria Sholokhova 6-2, 6-1, but Northwestern has since been awarded the point for that match.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern’s weekend defeat to Wisconsin overturned
Martin Stadium, home to the University’s lacrosse and soccer teams, will undergo temporary enhancements that will allow it to host games for NU’s football team through the 2025 season.
Football: Northwestern to play ‘majority’ of 2024, 2025 home games at enhanced Martin Stadium
Graduate student Griffin Arnone swings at a pitch against UIC on Tuesday. Northwestern lost, 18-5.
Baseball: Northwestern falls flat against high-flying UIC in 18-5 defeat
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng logged his third top-five individual finish at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tuesday.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes in third for second consecutive tournament
Ty Berry (left) and Matthew Nicholson (right) each announced on social media Tuesday they will be returning to Northwestern for another season.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Berry, Nicholson to return for fifth seasons
More in Top Stories
One NU professor received funding from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to analyze the composition of the moon’s soil.
Research Roundup: NU researchers analyze lunar soil, unravel fates of stars near black hole
Organizers said they hope International Wildcat Welcome’s rebrand will create a more seamless transition between the international and domestic student orientation experiences.
International Wildcat Welcome rebrands, pushes for more funding, programming
Renovations will focus on the Martin Reading Room, Room 208 and the third floor lobby.
NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year
Stairs to apartments are supported by scaffolding.
City sets May 13 move-out deadline for Wesley Avenue apartment tenants
LTE: Rename John Evans Alumni Center
LTE: Rename John Evans Alumni Center
Weinberg sophomore and appointed deputy speaker Melissa Kusi-Amponsah said she hopes to connect senators to the administration to ensure more passed legislation is subsequently implemented.
ASG Senate appoints new deputy speaker and elects Rules Committee members
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in