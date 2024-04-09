Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
LTE: NU should pursue Soldier Field for temporary football stadium
April 9, 2024
Duda: Dispelling “A non-vote is a vote for Trump” and Biden is “the lesser of two evils” amid war in Gaza
April 9, 2024
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes in third for second consecutive tournament
April 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1177 Views
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 7, 2024
2
1098 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
3
951 Views
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

LTE: NU should pursue Soldier Field for temporary football stadium

Richard Reif, Op-Ed Contributor
April 9, 2024

In a February 4 article, “NU requests city analysis on possible lakeside football field,” The Daily reported that Northwestern is considering adding capacity to Martin Stadium for up to 15,000 spectators as a temporary nonconference football venue while Ryan Field is under construction. Other local venues are also being explored as opportunities for possible sites, NU spokesperson Eliza Larson said.

Do those local venues include Soldier Field, located roughly 14 miles south of Evanston? I suggested Soldier Field as a permanent replacement for Ryan Field in a letter The Daily ran in October 2022.

The prospects are unlikely, but Soldier Field is an ideal interim site during the two-year span it will take to rebuild Ryan Field.

Soldier Field, a some-63,000 seater, offers a far greater potential revenue yield than Martin Stadium, which hosts NU soccer and lacrosse teams and must be modified for football.

As the Chicago Bears’ home since 1971, Soldier Field already meets local zoning requirements. Will an expanded Martin Stadium meet Evanston’s zoning requirements?

The Bears lease Soldier Field from the Chicago Park District and recently announced they will build a new stadium nearby with $2 billion in private funding. No completion date was stated. In the meantime, the Bears could continue to play at their current location on Sunday, Monday or Thursday, while NU plays its home games on Saturdays.

NU could charter buses for student transportation. Students could also take the CTA, Uber or Lyft. NU’s student body alone won’t fill 63,500 seats. The ’Cats previously attracted robust crowds in games played at Wrigley Field — though opposing fans made up a large portion of spectators.

The new Ryan Field, when it finally opens, will be a smaller version of its predecessor, with just 35,000 seats as opposed to its 47,000-capacity original stadium. In my earlier letter, I questioned the wisdom of spending $800 million to downsize a stadium by nearly one-quarter of its previous seating capacity. I still do.

This is almost as absurd to me as the plot of my favorite Marx Brothers movie, “Horse Feathers.”

Groucho Marx plays a university president who wants to demolish a student dormitory and replace it with a new football stadium. “Where will the students sleep,” asks a professor. “They’ll sleep in class, like they always do,” replies Groucho.

I’m not sure if “Horse Feathers” is a proper analogy for NU’s Ryan Field situation. Perhaps another film title, “Dumb And Dumber,” is more appropriate. But both reflect what I view as poor logic by NU’s administration. During a time of public outrage over shrinkage in food products and other consumer items, why does NU shrink its football stadium? Wildcat fans deserve a home team venue fully restored to its former full size and glory.

Richard Reif is a Medill alum. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Contributors
xr:d:DAF1fZXb4H8:20,j:6312219266802839326,t:24041002
Duda: Dispelling “A non-vote is a vote for Trump” and Biden is “the lesser of two evils” amid war in Gaza
Nunes: Just say no to Biden and Trump
Nunes: Just say no to Biden and Trump
Students at Norris University Center’s East Lawn enjoying the warm weather on Tuesday, February 27.
Boorstein: Don’t table outdoor tables
Duda: The generational divide, exacerbated by the war in Gaza, spells trouble for Biden
Duda: The generational divide, exacerbated by the war in Gaza, spells trouble for Biden
Gibson: How not to fight antisemitism at Northwestern
Gibson: How not to fight antisemitism at Northwestern
Amaral: Academia’s empathy theater
Amaral: Academia’s empathy theater
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng logged his third top-five individual finish at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tuesday.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes in third for second consecutive tournament
Ty Berry (left) and Matthew Nicholson (right) each announced on social media Tuesday they will be returning to Northwestern for another season.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Berry, Nicholson to return for fifth seasons
An illustration depicting the One Book One Northwestern logo.
‘The Night Watchman’ by Louise Erdrich announced as 2024-25 One Book One Northwestern selection
An illustration of two notebooks, one with dollar bills on it. Pencils are drawn above the notebooks.
NU to welcome record number of QuestBridge Match Scholars in fall
Some eclipse-goers brought picnic blankets and packed lunches.
Eyes on the skies: 2024 solar eclipse brings NU community together
An exterior photo of Evanston Township High School.
District 202 board discusses 2022-2023 school year discipline report
More in Opinion
Jayal: Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or purple utopia?
Jayal: Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or purple utopia?
An illustration that reads: “For the first time in its 143-year history, The Daily has established a Crossword & Games desk. We have some exciting puzzles on deck for our readers.” The text appears on the purple background with The Daily’s logo in the top right corner.
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to Games!
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
LTE: A fair contract for graduate workers must include dependent healthcare coverage
LTE: A fair contract for graduate workers must include dependent healthcare coverage
Kim: Dear diary…
Kim: Dear diary…
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in