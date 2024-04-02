Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Defense motion to dismiss Pat Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against NU, Schill denied
April 3, 2024
‘My prison cell became my university’: Benard McKinley’s journey to civil rights law
April 3, 2024
Matt Maltese’s poignant vocals, emotional melodies cast blue spell on House of Blues
April 2, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2476 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
2
981 Views
Residents remain concerned as Ryan Field demolition nears completion
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • March 31, 2024
3
811 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 is all roses, no thorns
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor • March 31, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Maltese’s poignant vocals, emotional melodies cast blue spell on House of Blues

With+paper+hearts+on+their+smartphone+flashlights%2C+fans+waved+their+phones+during+Matt+Maltese%E2%80%99s+emotional+performance.
Miles Azuma-Hall/The Daily Northwestern
With paper hearts on their smartphone flashlights, fans waved their phones during Matt Maltese’s emotional performance.
Miles Azuma-Hall and Zander Sy
April 2, 2024

An hour before doors opened at the House of Blues Chicago Friday evening, hundreds of concertgoers anxious to hear the gentle indie pop hits of Matt Maltese formed a line that snaked around the block, crossed the Chicago River and continued down Wacker Drive.

This concert marks Maltese’s first time in Chicago since his August 2023 performance at Lollapalooza. Now in a more intimate setting, Maltese’s latest gig from “Touring Just To Tour” contained newer songs like the melancholic “Mother” and classics such as the TikTok hit “As the World Caves In” and the soul-crushing “Less and Less.”

Miles_Azuma-Hall_Maltese-8
Gallery8 Photos
Miles Azuma-Hall/The Daily Northwestern
Maltese received several gifts from fans during the concert, such as this bracelet, a paper card and LEGO roses.

Dynamic duo Sasha Goldberg and Maia Ciambriello of “The Army, The Navy” made their windy city debut opening for Maltese. Featuring dreamy harmonies above acoustic guitars, their excitement to perform shone into the audience, and their dedication of “Alexandra” to “everyone named Alex” brought a wave of cheers.

While the lengthy wait after the opener may have disappointed us, the British-Canadian singer-songwriter surely did not. Maltese began his set with an impressive rendition of “You Deserve an Oscar,” from his third studio album “Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow,” supported by a band of three other talented and personable musicians. In between melancholy songs, he took several breaks to sign memorabilia, accept gifts and share personal stories, to the delight of the audience.

We were thoroughly impressed by Maltese’s musicianship, particularly his vocal control while adeptly playing the piano during “Curl Up & Die,” as well as his seemingly impromptu bossa nova solo between “madhouse” and “Jupiter.”

The music hall erupted with laughter when Maltese introduced “Hello Black Dog” as one of his most dramatic songs, quipping that it was “Like sadness, but make it Broadway.”

The crowd’s deafening cheers of “encore” brought the singer-songwriter and his band back onstage for two extra songs. As the spotlight shone brightly on Maltese, he closed the night with slower tracks from several albums ago, “Strange Time” and “Everyone Adores You (at least I do).”

Outside of his musical talent, Maltese captivated us with brief remarks on certain songs. He recounted that the first time he played “Kiss Me” — the most popular song on his most recent cover album “Songs That Aren’t Mine” — was at a retirement home when he was a teenager. His audience, he recalled, quickly fell asleep.

A decade later, the room was wide awake with cheers and shouts from the crowd during “Kiss Me.” It’s clear that his musical talents have blossomed, captivating a packed house with his heartfelt lyrics and enchanting melodies.

Email: [email protected]
X: @MilesAzumaHall

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
Olivia Rodrigo Chicago performance screams Gen-Z, announces deluxe album release
Local band Daundry epitomizes indie, punk music in easygoing show
Faye Webster brings fans stunning performance for eyes and ears

More to Discover
More in Music
Beyoncé’s new album “COWBOY CARTER” has sparked debate from country music fans and the BeyHive alike.
Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ sparks commentary from country fans, BeyHive alike — but is there overlap between the two?
Bad Bunny performs at the United Center for the first night of the “Most Wanted Tour.”
Benito is back: Bad Bunny fans pack United Center ahead of Easter Weekend
Olivia Rodrigo holds out her arms while singing into a microphone. There is an enlarged black-and-white image of her singing in the back, as well as a moon with her shadow in front.
Olivia Rodrigo Chicago performance screams Gen-Z, announces deluxe album release
Three people play guitars and sing into microphones on stage under blue lights in front of an audience.
The Moss captivates audience with upbeat music, infectious energy at Lincoln Hall
All eight musicians will be taking center stage on Mar. 4 in Galvin Hall.
The annual LEON FORREST Lecture Series is back with a jazzy adjustment
For decades, Evanston has been a city full of musical creation and aspiring artists.
‘A creative town’: A look inside Evanston’s storied musical history
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in