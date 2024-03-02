Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
44° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Iowa 87, Northwestern 80
March 2, 2024
Students honor transgender, nonbinary teen Nex Benedict at vigil
March 1, 2024
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
March 1, 2024
Trending Stories
1
8181 Views
In Focus: Northwestern Law employees, students allege toxic environment under Dean Osofsky
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 29, 2024
2
1776 Views
Q&A: St. Patrick’s Day Queen Grace O’Connor talks Chicago roots, Wildcat family
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 27, 2024
3
807 Views
NU College Republicans hosts “detransitioned” activist Chloe Cole
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • February 28, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Iowa 87, Northwestern 80

Sophomore+forward+Luke+Hunger+battles+inside+against+Iowa+Saturday.
Carlotta Angiolillo/The Daily Northwestern
Sophomore forward Luke Hunger battles inside against Iowa Saturday.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
March 2, 2024

Three days after reaping an unlikely College Park campaign’s spoils, Northwestern looked to prevail in its penultimate home battle against Iowa Saturday night.

Fresh off a nine-point victory over Penn State Tuesday, the high-flying Hawkeyes (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) sought their first win in Evanston since January 2021. In a back-and-forth affair, the gothic-garbed Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) fought to the final buzzer, but the undermanned hosts fell just short of an unlikely win.

Graduate student guard Boo Buie took less than 30 seconds to bludgeon the Iowa defense from downtown, and he fed sophomore guard Blake Smith for a triple on NU’s next possession. Following an early barrage from the hosts, the Hawkeyes hit back and gained their first lead five minutes into the half.

Behind Iowa forward Payton Sandfort’s eight early points, the Hawkeyes built a 20-14 lead at the under-12 media timeout, but Buie canned consecutive triples to erase the deficit. During a four-plus-minute Iowa scoring drought, the ‘Cats cruised to a 31-24 advantage.

However, Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery’s squad swiftly found its form, launching an 8-0 run to reclaim a one-point edge with four minutes and two seconds remaining in the first frame. Once the dust settled on a first half packed with six lead changes, NU carried a 37-36 upper hand into the locker room.

As senior center Matthew Nicholson limped off the floor with an apparent right foot injury, Iowa raced out to a 48-41 advantage in the second half’s opening four and a half minutes. The Hawkeyes maintained their momentum, stretching their lead to 59-48 with less than 12 minutes to play.

Although the game appeared to be slipping away for the ‘Cats, junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s two-way presence and Buie’s fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the night brought the game back within three points in the final eight minutes.

With Iowa nabbing a 73-65 lead, Collins called a last-ditch timeout in an attempt to maneuver his team back into contention with 4:29 remaining. But, it was too little, too late as the Hawkeyes held on to clinch a pivotal road victory.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Iowa.

1. McKinney’s jersey enters the rafters

No player will ever don No. 30 in purple and white again, as Billy McKinney became the first athlete in school history to have his jersey number retired Saturday.  Collins said the honor was a longtime coming for McKinney at Friday’s media availability.

“It’s something I’ve been looking for since I started coaching here,” Collins said. “I’m a big believer in paying tribute to the history of a program … There’s no better person to be a better representative for the first jersey retirement than Billy.”

Before a sellout crowd, McKinney received a raucous standing ovation and embraced ‘Cats players and coaches as his name and number went into the Welsh-Ryan Arena rafters during a halftime ceremony.

Considered by many to be the greatest player in NU history, McKinney held the program’s all-time scoring record for 35 seasons until John Shurna surpassed him in 2012. McKinney poured in 1,900 points during his four seasons in Evanston, headlining coach Tex Winter’s lineup from 1974 to 1977.

2. Langborg once again ruled out; Smith stars in his stead

Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg missed his second consecutive contest Saturday due to an ankle sprain he suffered during the team’s victory against Michigan Feb. 22. Collins said Langborg made recovery progress during the week on Friday, but the ‘Cats once again went to battle without two of their typical starters.

Collins gave Smith the nod for his second consecutive start, adding defensive length to his lineup but sacrificing significant scoring fuel. NU also leaned on freshman guard Jordan Clayton, who logged extended minutes off the bench.

Smith made a quick imprint on the contest, canning a 3-pointer and acrobatic layup to push his first half point tally to five. Clayton’s first frame was far less productive, as the freshman didn’t record a stat — aside from a turnover and missed shot — in nine minutes. 

3. The ‘Cats drop first conference home game

Once Nicholson left the court and went to the locker room, NU’s chances of obtaining a positive result took a significant hit. An already undermanned lineup now lacked an imposing, established big man.

For the first time in nearly a calendar year, the ‘Cats dropped a conference game inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. 

NU will look to regroup in East Lansing, Michigan, where Collins’ group will face Michigan State Wednesday. For Buie, there’s nothing quite like a get-back game against a green and white foe he’s tormented for five years.
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Students at Thursday’s vigil lit candles in honor of Nex Benedict.
Students honor transgender, nonbinary teen Nex Benedict at vigil
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
Why Club Sports at Northwestern?
Why Club Sports at Northwestern?
“Halo”’s characters are a large reason why the games are so great, and that makes it frustrating when the television show mishandles them.
Reel Thoughts: Second season of ‘Halo’ provides casual fun, lacks substance
In his lecture, Eboe-Osuji argued that peace as a fundamental human right could help achieve global peace.
Buffett Institute hosts lecture with former president of the International Criminal Court
All eight musicians will be taking center stage on Mar. 4 in Galvin Hall.
The annual LEON FORREST Lecture Series is back with a jazzy adjustment
More in Sports
Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall winds up for a free-position shot against Marquette on Feb. 19. Coykendall secured a first-quarter hat trick at Boston College Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s big-three rises to the occasion in 14-11 victory over No. 1 Boston College
Graduate student midfielder Jane Hansen advances the ball upfield against Marquette Feb. 19.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern closes in on Chestnut Hill clash at No. 1 Boston College
Sophomore guard Blake Smith looks to make a pass against Indiana. Smith logged 27 minutes at Maryland Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern secures unlikely victory at Maryland
Melannie Daley fights traffic to get to the rim.
Women’s basketball: Lau and Daley continue to stand out against ranked opponents, despite loss to No. 14 Indiana
Sophomore infielder Trent Liolios walks against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Northwestern capitalizes on mid-game scoring opportunities
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Maryland 61
More in Top Stories
Music by Alex is a new business aiming primarily to support high schoolers getting started in professional music.
Music by Alex offers creative space, resources to local musicians
Luna, Fozzie, Banksy and Josie are some of the pets that NU staff and faculty bring to work.
Staff and faculty pets bring comfort and community to campus
Final exam week begins the same day as Ramadan, on March 11.
As exam week nears, Muslim students observing Ramadan call for more equitable accommodations
People walk in downtown Evanston on Thursday, Feb. 29. A new grant program could help still-struggling local businesses cover their expenses.
New city grant program could help Evanston businesses recover from pandemic
In Focus: Northwestern Law employees, students allege toxic environment under Dean Osofsky
In Focus: Northwestern Law employees, students allege toxic environment under Dean Osofsky
The New Student Organization Support Fund allocates $5,000 to new student clubs each quarter.
ASG Senate distributes grants to new student organizations using $5,000 fund
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in