Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
25° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
One Book One Northwestern hosts Helen Cho for talk on Korean diaspora
February 28, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern closes in on Chestnut Hill clash at No. 1 Boston College
February 28, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern secures unlikely victory at Maryland
February 28, 2024
Trending Stories
1
12244 Views
Northwestern issues "all clear" message for shooting threat on Evanston campus
Samantha Powers and Avani Kalra February 25, 2024
2
2860 Views
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 26, 2024
3
1283 Views
Best Sweet Treat: Bennison’s Bakery
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim: Dear diary…

Chiara Kim, Assistant Opinion Editor
February 28, 2024

I have never been very consistent at keeping a journal — the small, navy blue one I write in from time to time has been with me since seventh grade. 

The first page of the journal dictates that in case of loss, the reward is, “I’m not paying you, you probably read it.” (As I leafed through the rest of the diary, I discovered I was not the most pleasant pre-teen, but I stand by my stated fear of people reading it). 

It contains pretty typical diary stuff: my daily routines, favorite songs, deepest confessions and biggest fears. Not material I would particularly love sharing with a stranger. But for me, reading through my various landmark events and random thoughts in the diary is a reflective and nostalgic experience, despite being painfully awkward at the same time. 

My friend and I bought diaries the same day in seventh grade, filling out our first entries together in her basement. Mine contained introductions to my family and friends, my classes and the dance program I was in. 

The various entries throughout middle school mainly featured various crushes (like the boy who said he liked me in a game of truth or dare), friend drama (the same boy) and academic achievements (like the 100% I got on my last trigonometry quiz, huge). I talked about pool parties, roller coasters and rock climbing summer camps. I wrote about the major transformation I had when I got my braces off and got my eyebrows done in the same week. 

I started my journal wanting to never forget anything that happened to me. I kept lists of my favorite songs, shows and current trends and sayings. I wrote diligently about dreams and memories I had, as well as daily accounts of my experiences. 

As I moved throughout high school, many of the entries shifted toward my internal thoughts. I talked about how well I was doing mentally once I started rowing. I wrote about my travels to new places and friends I had made. 

2020 was entirely undocumented. 2021, however, was full of reflections on  the school I had gone to all my life before college, and the new relationships I had formed as I branched out that year. I talked about my newfound confidence and excitement for a new stage of my life.

In college, I’ve used my journal less but have become more thoughtful with each entry. Now, my journal is more focused on key events and growth in my life, like big races or mental paradigm shifts or life lessons like “relearning how (doing) simple things that make other people happy is the best.” Whereas in my diary in middle school was a place to note things I was doing, and in high school to record thoughts I was having, I began using my journal when I really had something to say. 

I have written impassioned letters to people who wronged my friends, resolutions and insights into my personal growth and even (terrible) spur-of-the-moment poems. I’ve focused on the small moments, I have written entries reflecting on thoughts that have gathered in my mind over time. Smaller lists, thoughts and quotes have made their way onto my notes app, which is more accessible when I want to write something immediately (but which I plan on printing and putting in the diary itself).

My journal is an anthology, tracing out the patterns of my life. The detailed anecdotes I have chosen to commit to writing (though questionable at times) have shown what I have valued most over the years. The overall trajectory and patterns not only illustrate my development as a person but also the ways I’ve stayed the same. 

I’ve always valued family and friends above all else, cherished learning and used writing to reflect. But I’ve become more empathetic and kind, less quick to judge and more invested in my well-being and creating positive change instead of seeking validation from others.

I read through my journal about once a year since and leave annotations to document my personal growth and my frustrations or connection with my past self. I have worked through my grievances with certain people and even mediated conversations with myself when I was too harsh in my own journal entries.

I am a very nostalgic person, and I often reflect on how my past selves have built my current personality. However embarrassing my past entries seem to me now, in the end, I wrote all of them at some point in time, expressing my feelings. In this practice of self-documentation, I have made my journal into a narrative of my life, even if it’s just for me to look at. 

Each page of my journal marks a different layer of myself. And I am about 12 pages from starting anew. 

From Dec. 20, 2021: “I just read parts of this journal and it’s crazy how much you can change and grow in a short amount of time. I’m so lucky to have such good people surrounding me, and I hope I can always continue to grow.”

Chiara Kim is a Medill junior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Columns
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Hwang: Wikipedia is what the internet promised to be
Hwang: Wikipedia is what the internet promised to be
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
Kim: How to host a dinner party
Kim: How to host a dinner party
Hwang: A Californian’s love letter to walking in the cold
Hwang: A Californian’s love letter to walking in the cold
More in Latest Stories
This year, the SOA office has received more than 750 requests for SAAF, more than in previous years, according to SOA Associate Director Joe Lattal.
Student Activities Assistance Fund helps with club participation but leaves some students in need
Driven by a vision for the Asian American Art and Cultural Center, the Evanston ASPA continues working to secure the building at 831 Chicago Ave.
‘Somewhere to belong’: Evanston ASPA plans for Asian American Art and Cultural Center
Illinois’ ban on book bans, which went into effect on Jan. 1, has stimulated backlash from some advocates for literary freedom.
Illinois’ ban on book bans may infringe literary freedom, advocates say
Melannie Daley fights traffic to get to the rim.
Women’s basketball: Lau and Daley continue to stand out against ranked opponents, despite loss to No. 14 Indiana
Sophomore infielder Trent Liolios walks against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Northwestern capitalizes on mid-game scoring opportunities
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Maryland 61
More in Opinion
Duda: The generational divide, exacerbated by the war in Gaza, spells trouble for Biden
Duda: The generational divide, exacerbated by the war in Gaza, spells trouble for Biden
Gibson: How not to fight antisemitism at Northwestern
Gibson: How not to fight antisemitism at Northwestern
Amaral: Academia’s empathy theater
Amaral: Academia’s empathy theater
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in