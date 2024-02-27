Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
50° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Cats Corner: Springing ahead to Lacrosse
February 28, 2024
Chealen Berry: Notes from the Newsroom
February 28, 2024
Duda: The generational divide, exacerbated by the war in Gaza, spells trouble for Biden
February 27, 2024
Trending Stories
1
11867 Views
Northwestern issues "all clear" message for shooting threat on Evanston campus
Samantha Powers and Avani Kalra February 25, 2024
2
2189 Views
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 26, 2024
3
2016 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Open Tab: Egg Harbor Cafe puts indulgent spin on breakfast classics

A+wooden+table+with+plates+of+shakshuka%2C+bacon%2C+and+red+velvet+french+toast%2C+along+with+two+mason+jar+glasses+of+iced+coffee.
Rachel Schlueter/The Daily Northwestern
Egg Harbor Cafe serves generous portions of sweet and savory breakfast items, including these plates of shakshuka, red velvet french toast and bacon.
Kunjal Bastola and Rachel Schlueter
February 27, 2024

Egg Harbor Cafe offers brunch lovers a wide selection of creative dishes at their cozy yet spacious spot at the heart of downtown Evanston, the chain’s newest location.

Located at 1701 Maple Ave., Egg Harbor opened last fall. The late Jack Wright (Kellogg ’52) started the breakfast chain in 1985 with his wife Paula. Today, the chain has multiple locations across Illinois, Wisconsin and Georgia.

The Evanston location has ample indoor seating and a large outdoor patio that diners can enjoy as temperatures continue to rise. Egg Harbor offers a variety of breakfast delights, lunch sandwiches and an expansive gluten-free menu. 

We visited the restaurant on a Monday afternoon and were excited to treat ourselves with Egg Harbor’s brunch offerings.

coffees
Gallery4 Photos
Rachel Schlueter/The Daily Northwestern
Served in mason jar glasses, these iced coffees were rich and the perfect beverage to sip on during our meal.

It’s not brunch unless you start the meal off with a cup of joe. Egg Harbor has a comprehensive barista menu with hot and cold drinks. Coffee fanatics will enjoy the selection of lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and Haborccinos — Egg Harbor’s take on a frosty espresso drink.

On a warm, sunny day, we opted for iced coffees — two iced brown sugar lattes. Served in a glass mason jar, this beverage had hints of vanilla and cinnamon. The coffee flavor was rich and slightly bitter, which helped offset the sweetness of the drink. 

We also ordered the iced salted caramel toffee macchiato. The sweet caramel and toffee flavors were alive in every sip. Paired with the sharp taste of the coffee, the drink satisfied our morning sweet treat craving. 

Whether you’re craving a sweet or savory breakfast item, Egg Harbor has just what you need. Egg Harbor has a number of pancake and french toast varieties. You can go the classic route of blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes or the adventurous route with the strawberry crunch french toast and blackberry banana pancakes. 

We tried the red velvet french toast, which was as decadent and illustrious as it sounds. The three thick slices of red velvet cake were pan-fried and topped with powdered sugar and fresh strawberry slices. The highlight of the dish was the cream cheese frosting. We were scraping every last bit of the sweet, tangy frosting off of our plates.

The menu also offers a variety of egg dishes, including omelets, skillets and scramblers. We opted for the shakshuka, which consists of three eggs inside a Moroccan-spiced tomato, pepper and onion sauce, all topped with goat cheese. The dish — which came with a toasted English muffin — was the perfect savory accompaniment to the red velvet french toast. The spices blended together deliciously, and the goat cheese added a hint of saltiness to balance out the dance of flavors. 

Even if you’re feeling full, do not skip the maple bourbon bacon at Egg Harbor — the sugary crust creates the perfect sweet and salty combination. 

With no shortage of brunch classics to choose from, Egg Harbor is a must-try brunch spot that is sure to delight. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @kunjal_bastola

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @rschlueter26

Related Stories:

Open Tab: Koco Table offers its diners warm, authentic Korean dishes

Open Tab: Shang Noodle & Chinese delivers quintessential comfort food this winter

Open Tab: Rogers Park’s Taichi puts a playful spin on Asian cuisine staples 
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Wim Wenders’ new film anatomizes the life of a Tokyo janitor.
Reel Thoughts: “Perfect Days” broke my heart as it searched for solace in the little things
A person sits in a living room and reaches into a cardboard box next to a thick stack of papers.
‘The Home Project’ takes home theater to a new level in intimate, cozy venues
“Brokeback Mee-Owntain” was one of the two shows Mee-Ow staged this winter for its 50th anniversary.
Mee-Ow brings smiles, laughs to Shanley Pavilion in “Brokeback Mee-Owntain” show
For decades, Evanston has been a city full of musical creation and aspiring artists.
‘A creative town’: A look inside Evanston’s storied musical history
A person in a white shirt with their hands up stands over an actor in a gray shirt and blue pants, while another actor in a white tank top watches.
‘Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really’ gives feminist rendition of cold-blooded classic
Singer-songwriter Chealen Berry said she wants to create music that people can relate to.
Q&A: Chealen Berry explores nostalgia, romance, heartbreak in her songwriting
More in Latest Stories
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson looks to make a hit against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Former high school teammates power Northwestern’s offense
Evanston Present and Future plans to give back to teen parents with their photo shoot and self care day.
Evanston Present and Future to host photo shoot session for teen parents
Alcove Evanston’s unique location limits it to only 80 or so seats.
Alcove Evanston celebrates 10 years under chef Elio Romero’s ownership
Protesters gathered around Sargent Hall, holding up signs that read “We demand justice for workers,” “Compass, realign your morals” and “Hold Compass accountable.”
SOLR-led walkout at Sargent Hall demands better conditions, adequate pay for Compass workers
Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick makes a hit during Northwestern baseball’s home opener against Illinois State on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Baseball: 6th-inning romp leads Northwestern to a home-opener victory
Commander Scott Sophier of Evanston Police Department addresses City Council in support of the Alternative Community Response Initiative.
City Council approves non-police alternative for 911 response to start by June
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in