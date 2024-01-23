Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Open Tab: Koco Table offers its diners warm, authentic Korean dishes

%28In+clockwise+order%29+A+pot+of+bibimbap+with+an+egg+on+top%2C+a+bowl+of+veggie+ramyun%2C+a+small+white+bowl+of+kimchi%2C+a+black+pot+of+sundubu+jjigae+and+a+large+silver+pan+of+goong+joong+ddukbokki.
Rachel Schlueter/The Daily Northwestern
Koco Table will brighten up your winter quarter with warm, traditional Korean flavors.
Kunjal Bastola and Rachel Schlueter
January 23, 2024

Next time you’re in charge of making dinner plans, look no further than Koco Table for a variety of Korean dishes that will not disappoint. 

Located at 720 1/2 Clark St., Koco Table is a short walk from South Campus. The restaurant is cozy, and the all-white interior creates a sleek dining environment. Framed photos of Koco Table dishes line the wall –– they had our mouths watering before we even had a chance to open the menu. 

On a Friday night, nearly every table was filled with groups of Northwestern students. Koco Table serves generous portions for an affordable price that college students like us appreciate. Make sure your fridge isn’t too full before you visit Koco Table, because you’ll certainly bring home leftovers. 

IMG_7146
Gallery3 Photos
Rachel Schlueter/The Daily Northwestern
The crispy seaweed appetizer (left) and tangy kimchi pancake (right) were the perfect way to start our meal.

We started off our meal with two appetizers: the kimchi pancake and the seaweed. The kimchi pancake was the size of our faces, orange and fried to perfection. The outer edges were crispy, and the middle was stuffed with acidic, salty kimchi. A dip in soy sauce made for a tangy bite. 

The seaweed dish consisted of fried seaweed wrapped around warm potato noodles. Each bite featured a crunchiness from seaweed paired with the gooey warmth of the potato noodles. Mixing the dish with a dash of soy sauce added a slight — but necessary — tanginess. The flavors were so mouthwatering that we were left pondering a second order of seaweed. 

Koco Table offers an array of Korean entrees, including dolsot bibimbaps, a sizzling pan of grilled meat, assorted vegetables and a fried egg, and sundubu jjigae, a vibrant stew with extra-soft tofu. The restaurant also sells a variety of rice and noodle dishes with vegetarian options. 

We ordered the goong joong ddukbokki, a broth with tender beef bulgogi and cylindrical rice cakes. The beef bulgogi melted on our tongues, and the rice cakes soaked in the broth, softening and absorbing the soy flavor. Slivers of cabbage and carrots garnishing the dish added a fresh crunch. 

The ddukbokki is served in a massive pan, large enough for two people to devour. That said, the taste is so inviting that we won’t blame you if you want it all for yourself.

With below-freezing temperatures outside, it’s no surprise the veggie ramyun bowl felt like it was calling to us. We’re glad we answered. 

A noodle soup accompanied by a host of vegetables, the dish provides the perfect blanket of warmth for that grueling Winter Quarter walk. We chose to add scrambled eggs to the soup, a texture that perfectly paired with the various vegetables. 

Koco Table offers an array of dishes at a relatively low price that is sure to keep you warm and your stomach full even as temperatures dip throughout the winter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @kunjal_bastola

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @rschlueter26

