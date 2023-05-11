Open Tab: Leonidas offers chocolate sweets and savory treats

The decadent La Grande crepe and exquisite Croque Madame sandwich, which you can pair with the Dulce de Leche Latte for a meal you’ll never forget.

Leonidas serves up lavish, chocolate treats and savory dishes in a picturesque, French-inspired cafe setting.

Located on 1907 Central St., Leonidas is about a 30-minute walk from both North and South Campus. It may seem like a trek, but with the warm spring weather, the drinks and food at Leonidas are worth it.

Upon walking into Leonidas, a large case of handmade chocolates is on the right. On the left is a seating area with couches and small tables. Customers with a sweet tooth can stop in for a box of chocolates or take a table and order from Leonidas’ food menu.

Leonidas offers many different beverages, such as hot chocolate, coffee, frappes, tea, chai and smoothies. On a warm, summery day, we decided to try Leonidas’ selection of iced coffees.

The Iced Nutella Latte is one of Leonidas’ specialty drinks. It’s served in a cup drizzled with Nutella and topped with a dollop of whipped cream. The coffee was nutty and a little bitter, but the flavor was perfectly balanced with the sweetness of the Nutella. Some of the Nutella piled up at the bottom of the cup, so we had to stir the drink to make sure the Nutella and coffee stayed mixed together.

The Iced Dulce de Leche Latte, another one of Leonidas’ specialty drinks, paired perfectly with the sweet crepe and savory Croque Madame sandwich we ordered. The drink had just the right tinge of caramel, the espresso added the kick and the whipped cream on top made for a melt-in-your-mouth sensation.

The cafe’s Croque Madame is bliss in a sandwich. Each bite was as wonderful as the previous one. The sunny side up egg added a certain silkiness to an already delightful dish. On top of that, the combination of ham, gruyere and bechamel never misses.

Leonidas offers a variety of treats, including handmade chocolates, pastries, waffles and crepes. For our dessert, we ventured to the crepe section of the menu and ordered the La Grande.

This crepe was topped with strawberries, bananas, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Customers can choose either a Nutella or Belgian chocolate filling. We couldn’t leave Leonidas without a decadent chocolate dessert, so we went with Belgian chocolate.

The crepe was the perfect balance of rich and fruity. The chocolate filling was thick and very sweet, with a strong chocolate flavor. The strawberries and bananas added a freshness to the crepe and helped complement the chocolate filling. The whipped cream and vanilla ice cream further lightened up the crepe and bridged the strawberry and banana with the chocolate flavors. This dish is the perfect summer treat if you can’t choose between a chocolate or fruity dessert.

If you’re looking to pass time while enjoying your food, customers can also stay at Leonidas and connect to the Wi-Fi to do work. But keep in mind the cafe always closes at 4 p.m., so make sure to stop in during the morning or early afternoon.

If you’re craving something sweet and you’re up for a springtime stroll, take a trip to Leonidas and enjoy exploring the cafe’s chocolate varieties.

