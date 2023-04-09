Open Tab: Honeybear Cafe puts a decadent spin on brunch classics

The Chicken Fried Chicken Skillet is one of Honeybear Cafe’s rich and indulgent brunch dishes. It consists of potatoes, egg, melted cheese and a heaping piece of fried chicken.

Honeybear Cafe is your new go-to springtime brunch spot, serving up rich flavors in a lively dining environment.

Located in Rogers Park at 7036 N. Clark Street, Honeybear Cafe is about a 15-minute drive from campus –– or a quick walk from the Howard CTA station.

Honeybear Cafe opened in 2020 and is still abuzz with customers on weekends. So if you’re planning a trip to Honeybear Cafe, make sure to reserve a table beforehand. We went to the restaurant on a Sunday morning, and it was packed with diners.

The cafe’s exterior is painted a vivid turquoise and decorated with flowers, plants and butterfly garlands inside. On one wall, yellow neon letters read “Eat Well, Live Well,” against a backdrop of greenery. After our meal, we can certify this message holds true at Honeybear Cafe.

Honeybear Cafe’s menu is extensive, featuring a variety of sweet and savory breakfast items including Tres Leches French Toast and Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy.

From the savory side, we chose the Chicken Fried Chicken Skillet, which combined all our breakfast favorites into one. The hearty skillet featured breakfast potatoes, topped with a buttermilk fried chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, bacon, a blend of melted cheeses and two eggs prepared in a style of your choice.

We chose to go with eggs over easy, and the runny yolk added an extra kick –– our mouths and stomachs exploded with flavor. Every bite was just as cheesy, crunchy and delicious as the one before.

Chocolate chip pancakes at Honeybear Cafe consist of two fluffy, warm and moist buttermilk pancakes topped with mini chocolate chips, a drizzle of chocolate syrup and a dollop of whipped cream. Each bite was soft, and the chocolate just melted in our mouths.

The pancakes were a delectable, sweet addition to a savory meal.

Honeybear’s scramblers are the perfect breakfast holy trinity: eggs, meat and hash browns, all rolled into one dish. We ordered the Muscle Beach scrambler: scrambled eggs mixed with thick-cut bacon, sliced tomatoes, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese.

The scrambler was topped with avocado and came with a side of hash browns, grits, tomatoes or fruit. We went with the hash browns, which were fried and added a nice crunch to the dish.

On the side, we had the choice of toast, pancakes or French toast. We also chose pancakes topped with a blueberry compote. The pancakes were thick and fluffy, with a nice crisp on the outside. The compote helped cut through the sweetness, but we wish the serving was a bit more generous.

No breakfast is complete without a fun drink, and the Nutellagraham latte delivered. More than just a classic latte, this drink has a little Nutella Hazelnut Spread in it and is topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Honeybear Cafe’s menu also has lunch items, including burgers, wraps and salads. Sadly, we didn’t venture into the lunch menu, but because our Honeybear Cafe breakfast was so delicious, we’re sure we’ll be back for lunch sometime soon.

Whether you’re looking to try a unique breakfast creation or stick to a classic, Honeybear Cafe will surely satisfy whatever your cravings are.

