Open Tab: Taste of Nepal’s dishes encapsulate authentic Nepalese and Indian flavors

A warm bowl of butter chicken, with sides of rice and garlic naan, is the perfect way to celebrate the end of Winter Quarter.

Taste of Nepal brings customers together through warm, traditional Nepalese and Indian dishes perfect for the winter.

Located at 610 Davis St., Taste of Nepal is about a 10-minute walk from South Campus. Inside, red walls are adorned with decorative art featuring Nepalese and Indian artifacts and cultural landmarks like the Himalayas.

By dinner, Taste of Nepal filled with customers like us, who were eager to devour some of the tasty Nepalese and Indian dishes.

Starting off with a drink, we ordered the mango lassi: a sweet, chilled yogurt drink mixed with mango puree. The drink found a balance of sweet and fruity, with each sip as delicious and refreshing as the one before. The mango lassi was not too thick, making it a great way to slowly fill your appetite while still leaving room for the main course.

A classic must-have dish is momo, a type of dumpling. The restaurant features various kinds of momo, from traditional chicken to chili fried chicken momo. We opted for a platter of chicken momo, which comes with 10 pieces. The dish consists of minced chicken in flour wraps mixed with various aromatic spices. The meal is steamed and served with a side of achaar, a special hot sauce. The ratio of chicken to flour to sauce was immaculate, and we couldn’t stop ourselves from grabbing another piece.

The star of our meal was the butter chicken. We were looking for a warm, classic staple, and Taste of Nepal did not disappoint. The chicken was tender and melted in our mouths. The savory orange gravy was packed with spices like ginger, turmeric and cumin that complemented the chicken’s flavor without overwhelming it. The dish also came with a heaping bowl of rice.

We also ordered a side of garlic naan. The bread was thin yet fluffy. Its garlic flavor was explosive, bringing a sweetness that cut through the butter chicken’s rich taste. The garlic naan was the perfect way to scoop up and enjoy every last drop of the butter chicken gravy.

The best way to finish off a good meal is with a drink, and the masala tea we ordered is sure to satisfy. A signature Nepalese and Indian drink, Taste of Nepal’s masala tea is a black tea with milk and some added ginger and cardamom to make the flavors pop. One sip will have you feeling warmed up and at peace. Add some sugar, and voila: the perfect drink.

Taste of Nepal’s portions were generous. We stuffed ourselves full and still had plenty leftover to take home. So, when you visit Taste of Nepal, bring along some hungry friends to try a variety of authentic dishes.

