Amaral: Academia's empathy theater
February 21, 2024
Meet Concrete Canoe, the engineering club learning to make concrete float
February 21, 2024
Moving one block could prove a game changer for Evanston Games and Cafe
February 20, 2024
Medill junior Jacob Wendler named The Daily’s next editor in chief

Samantha Powers, Campus Editor
February 20, 2024

Medill junior Jacob Wendler will be the next editor in chief of The Daily Northwestern, Students Publishing Company — The Daily’s publisher and parent company — announced Monday night.

Wendler, a print managing editor for The Daily, has previously served as campus editor, special edition editor, copy editor and city beat reporter. He also worked at Medill News Service as a national security reporter as part of the Medill on the Hill program in Washington. This summer, he plans to work at Forbes as an editorial intern on the tech and innovation team. 

“I am really excited for the opportunity to continue giving back to the paper that I feel has given me so much over the last couple of years,” Wendler said. 

Wendler said his biggest priorities for his tenure as editor in chief are broadening The Daily’s reach, strengthening newsroom culture, and building trust with the campus and Evanston communities. 

He added that he hopes to make The Daily more accessible to students from schools beyond Medill with varying interests and career goals. 

SPC Board of Directors Chair John Byrne said the board expects that Wendler will be a “terrific” editor in chief.

“The board was impressed with Jacob’s thoughtful approach and creative ideas for his vision of where he would like to take The Daily in the coming quarters,” Byrne said. “We especially appreciated his emphasis on listening to all sides and pursuing a collaborative approach to managing the Daily’s newsroom.”

Wendler will assume the position starting in Spring Quarter and his tenure will continue through next Fall Quarter.

He will succeed Medill junior Avani Kalra, who has served as editor in chief for the past two quarters. Wendler said he’s looking forward to following in Kalra’s footsteps.

“Jacob has covered some of the most difficult stories on campus with so much care and grace, and I couldn’t be prouder of him,” Kalra said. “He is such a thoughtful and compassionate editor and I know he will take the paper so far in the quarters to come.”

At the helm of the campus desk in Fall 2023, Wendler reported on the University’s new approach to affirmative action, cheerleaders’ allegations of sex trafficking, University responses to the conflict in Gaza, the circulation of fake copies of The Daily and ongoing contract negotiations between the University and the NU Graduate Workers Union.

Wendler said he trusts The Daily staff to tell stories that make the NU community a better and more transparent place.

“We’ve had to deal with a lot of unanticipated challenges over the last few quarters that have really tested our strength, both as reporters and as human beings,” Wendler said. “But seeing how gracefully the newsroom has come together to address obstacles with care … has really reinforced my belief in The Daily’s ability to serve our community.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @SQPowers04
