City to conduct water main improvement on Crain Street

A section of Crain Street from Ridge Avenue to Sherman Avenue will be under construction for water main improvements over the next eight to 10 weeks, the city announced in a Thursday release.

The work will include the replacement of the city’s water main — the primary underground pipe for the city’s water distribution system — as well as other water service lines. It will also entail sewer improvements, street resurfacing, and curb and sidewalk repairs –– according to the release.

The city will also replace all lead service lines in the construction zone free of charge. To participate, property owners need to sign a Right-of-Entry form, which can be obtained from the city’s Water Production Bureau.

Per the Illinois Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, Evanston reported in April that about 10,800 of the city’s 14,600 service lines were made of lead as of 2022.

The city is expected to submit a draft lead service line replacement plan to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency this year and finalize its plan by 2027. If the plan is approved, the city is anticipated to replace 3% to 5% of its lead service lines each year.

The construction is expected to begin within two weeks. During scheduled construction activities, street parking in the construction zone will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

