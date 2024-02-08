Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
54° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates
February 8, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s ability to turn defense into offense catalyzes wire-to-wire 80-68 victory over Nebraska
February 8, 2024
Piven Theatre named NEA grant recipient for supporting artists with developmental disabilities
February 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6025 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
3031 Views
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board February 5, 2024
3
2992 Views
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
John Byrne, Chair of Students Publishing Company Board of Directors • February 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Softball: Northwestern prepares to kick off its season at the Kajikawa Classic

Northwestern+travels+to+Arizona+to+kick+off+its+2024+season.
Daily file photo by Katie Chen
Northwestern travels to Arizona to kick off its 2024 season.
Audrey Pachuta, Reporter
February 8, 2024

Fresh off its second straight Big Ten championship and a run to the NCAA Tournament’s super regionals, Northwestern will travel to Arizona to begin its upcoming season at the Kajikawa Classic this weekend.

The Wildcats finished 2023 with a 42-13 record — including a 20-3 Big Ten gauntlet — and they ended the season undefeated at home. NU fell just short of a return to the Women’s College World Series, dropping the final super regional game by just one run to No. 5 Alabama. 

After a productive offseason that included a multi-year contract extension for coach Kate Drohan, the team now faces the challenge of rebuilding after losing five veteran stars who have been instrumental to the team’s success. 

The ’Cats were one of two Big Ten teams included in ESPN’s preseason ranking, polling at No. 25. Nebraska ranked eight spots higher at No. 17. 

The squad will square off against Boise State and Arizona State on opening day Friday, followed by two games with Weber State and one with St. Thomas to round out the weekend. 

Here are three things to keep tabs on as NU gears up for opening weekend.

1. Who becomes the new battery? 

For the last five years, having Danielle Williams on the mound was synonymous with success for the ’Cats. 

The four-time first-team All-Big Ten pitcher led the team to a program-high 106 wins in 174 appearances, including 32 shutouts. 

NU also bid farewell to the other half of its electric battery –– Jordyn Rudd –– whose departure leaves a void not only behind the plate but also in the No. 3 spot in the lineup. 

Drohan will likely look to senior Lauren Boyd and graduate transfer Ashley Miller to fill Williams’ hole in the rotation. 

Boyd is coming off her best season in the circle, where she boasted a 2.88 ERA in 26 appearances — and a 1.67 ERA against conference opponents. She made 18 starts last season but will likely play a far bigger role in 2024.

Miller joins the ’Cats as a graduate transfer from Michigan State. Like Williams, Miller recorded more strikeouts than innings pitched last year as a Spartan, tallying 129 strikeouts in 114.1 innings. 

2. Sophomore sluggers stepping up

As freshmen last year, infielder Kansas Robinson and outfielder Kelsey Nader solidified themselves as integral parts of NU’s winning offense. 

The pair rounded out spots in a lineup that was dominated primarily by seasoned upperclassmen like Rudd and Skyler Shellmyer. This season, they are likely to take on more prominent roles.  

Both Robinson and Nader were named to the All-Big Ten freshman team last season, and Robinson held the team’s second-best on base plus slugging percentage. 

3. Good early season tests for the Cats

While none of the teams NU is scheduled to face this weekend appeared in last year’s NCAA tournament, the squad should anticipate solid competition as they kick off their season in Arizona.

Weber State and Boise State have each made two postseason runs in the last five years, while Arizona State has appeared four times. 

All five matchups this weekend should aid the ’Cats in fine-tuning their performance as they seek to launch another successful season with a developing young core.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

Softball: Northwestern looks to new faces after unforgettable 2023 campaign

Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern

Softball: No. 12 Northwestern can’t complete seventh inning comeback, falls to No. 5 Alabama in Super Regional

 
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A northbound Union Pacific-North Line train leaves Davis Street station in downtown Evanston on Thursday.
A week after ticketing meltdown, Metra still faces issues on Ventra app
A student pilots a F-18 fighter jet in a flight simulator.
Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center
Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71
Demolition crews rolled in about two weeks ago at Ryan Field, but the actual start of razing the football stadium remains up in the air.
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Weinberg sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian Grace Houren proposed several updates to the ASG Code to be voted on next week.
ASG Senate proposes code revision, passes four resolutions and prepares for presidential election
Faculty senate members discussed the Department of Education’s ongoing Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s alleged failure to respond to antisemitic incidents.
Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls addresses endowment investment returns at Faculty Senate
More in Softball
Coach Kate Drohan, who is entering her 23rd year at the helm of Northwestern, embraces a former player, Morgan Newport, in 2021.
Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern
Northwestern softball is losing its veteran core this season, giving younger players the opportunity to rise into larger roles.
Softball: Northwestern looks to new faces after unforgettable 2023 campaign
Four Northwestern softball players start walking off the field at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.
Softball: No. 12 Northwestern can’t complete seventh inning comeback, falls to No. 5 Alabama in Super Regional
Danielle Williams winds up to throw a pitch at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.
Softball: No. 12 Northwestern seeks back-to-back WCWS appearances, faces No. 5 Alabama
Softball player in purple-and-white uniform pitches the ball.
Softball: Bastola: No. 12 Northwestern completes perfect home campaign, proving it has everything it needs for a second consecutive dream season
Players in purple jerseys celebrate at home plate.
Softball: No. 12 Northwestern advances to super regional, completes undefeated home season
More in Sports
Senior center Matthew Nicholson grabs a board in the lane.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Nebraska 68
Junior Lauryn Nguyen. In January, Nguyen became the fourth-ever Wildcat to receive an invitation to play at the Augusta National Womens Amateur.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern begins new year with fourth-place finish at the UCF Challenge
Alex Spanos dons his patented purple polo.
Football: Northwestern promotes Alex Spanos to director of sports performance for football
Football players in purple and white celebrate on the field after a play.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Harlon Barnett as defensive backs coach
Northwestern volleyball players celebrate winning a point. Grand Canyon Universitys Tim Nollan has been named the Wildcats next head coach.
Volleyball: Northwestern taps Tim Nollan as next head coach
Redshirt sophomore 133-pounder Patrick Adams defends against a takedown attempt from his opponent during last week’s match against Iowa.
Wrestling: Winless Northwestern drops weekend matches to Wisconsin and Minnesota
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in