LTE: Boycott The Daily until criminal charges are dropped

The recent charges against two Black Northwestern students for their alleged involvement in distributing satirical newspapers represent a concerning pattern of suppressing student expression, particularly voices supporting Palestinian rights. This incident is emblematic of a deeper, systemic issue where advocacy for marginalized groups, especially pro-Palestinian voices, is met with undue penalization.

These charges are a stark reminder of the intersectional battle against racial bias and the silencing of dissenting voices within our academic institutions. They reveal a disturbing confluence of over policing and anti-Blackness, disproportionately affecting students of color who dare to engage in critical discourse and advocacy. This is not merely about the suppression of dissenting voices; it is also a manifestation of the systemic racism that targets Black individuals, further exacerbating the challenges they face within and beyond educational institutions.

It’s disheartening to see these charges by a company that operates at Northwestern, a place of learning and supposed bastion of free speech, especially as an action that contributes to broader societal efforts to stifle advocacy for Palestinian rights. Such actions not only betray the principles of freedom of expression by discouraging dissent, but also disproportionately impact students of color, further entrenching systemic inequities.

In response, we, the undersigned student organizations, unequivocally condemn the charges brought against our fellow students. We see this as a pivotal moment to voice our staunch opposition to practices that silence essential discussions on racial justice and human rights.

Until the Students Publishing Company takes meaningful steps to reverse their stance — by not only dropping the charges against these students but also rescinding their complaint with the district attorney and law enforcement — we will not speak, collaborate or engage with The Daily Northwestern or the SPC.

Our decision to disengage and boycott is not taken lightly but stems from a commitment to uphold the values of justice, equity and the freedom to advocate for those whose voices are often marginalized or silenced. The issue at hand transcends the immediate legal implications for the two students; it is a matter of principle. Our choice reflects a broader commitment to support the right to advocate for Palestinian rights and against racial injustice.

By taking this stand, we aim to send a clear message: The suppression of pro-Palestinian voices or any marginalized communities has no place in our academic institutions. We call on SPC to align their actions with the principles of free expression and equity by advocating for the same at the state level. Only through such actions can we begin to address the systemic injustices this incident has brought to light.

Signed,

Mayfest Productions

A&O Productions

Jewish Wildcats for Ceasefire

Student Theatre Coalition

For Members Only

WNUR Rock Show

WNUR Freeform

Arts Alliance

Alianza

Soul4Real

Fusion Dance Company

The Impact Movement

TBD Performance Group

Chinese Students Association

Rainbow Alliance

B. Burlesque

Middle Eastern and North African Student Association

SASA

Out Da Box

Pakistani Students Association

Art Union

Northwestern Chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers

QUEST+

Muslim Mental Health Initiative (MMHI)

Northwestern’s Physicians For Human Rights, Undergraduate Chapter

Muslim-Cultural Students Association

NSTV

NU College Feminists

National Student Speech Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA), Undergraduate Chapter

Vietnamese Student Association

The Jasmine Collective

Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance (NAISA)

ColorStack @ Northwestern

Strive

Alpha Psi Lambda Inc. (NU Inaugural Line)

Eye to Eye

Freshman Fifteen

Students Organizing for Labor Rights (SOLR)

Bhakti Yoga Society

Korean American Student Association

Asian Pacific American Coalition

Black Health and Wellness Collaborative

Al Bayan Magazine

Advancement for the Undocumented Community (AUC)

Fossil Free Northwestern

SJP

K-Dance

Northwestern Women Filmmakers’ Alliance

Northwestern University Community for Human Rights

Northwestern Community Ensemble

Moroccan Student Organization

Northwestern Thrift Store

The Dolphin Show

Health Equity Group at Feinberg School of Medicine

Hospice Patient Care Club

Minority Association of Premedical Students

NU Blockchain

Polerize

Turkish Student Association

Balkan Student Association

Prairie Cats Ecological Restoration Club

Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership

Ethiopian and Eritrean Student Association

Ballet Folklórico Northwestern: Ritmo de Mis Ancestros

Lumi Tutors

Black Pre-Law Association

SigO

Women’s Ultimate

Wave Productions

SNMA at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Editor’s Note: This letter may not represent the views of every individual registered member of each of the 70 named organizations. At least one member of each executive or operating board signed this letter.

The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.