Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
January 31, 2024
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
January 31, 2024
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
January 31, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1863 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
943 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
3
613 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayfest Productions announces “Camp Dillo” theme for Dillo Day 52

People+sing+and+mosh+in+an+outdoor+concert+venue.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Mayfest Productions looks to bring the “sun-soaked nostalgia of summer camp” to Northwestern’s lakefill in May.
Lexi Goldstein, Arts & Entertainment Editor
January 31, 2024

Mayfest Productions announced on social media the theme for Dillo 52 this morning: “Camp Dillo.”

After hinting with graphics of nostalgic flags and tents, the full announcement painted a colorful picture of a summer camp oasis set to take over campus on May 18. Mayfest produces the nation’s largest student-run music festival each year in the spring, featuring on-theme promotions and a series of musical performances. 

Camp Dillo evokes the essence of our youth, inspiring us to rediscover the vibrant spirit of playfulness and the joys of summer,” the Instagram caption reads. 

Mayfest wanted the theme to be more “tangible” this year, manifesting in lakefill decorations, Co-head of Promotions and Weinberg junior Tyler Keim said.

“Dillo Day is the one day of the year where Northwestern can really come together as a community and have fun,” Keim said. “We thought summer camp is an experience that a lot of us have had in the past, being kids, and just thought it was a good theme to kind of surface those same emotions we want people attending Dillo Day to have.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lexipgoldstein

Related Stories:

Students orbit around Lakefill for Dillo 51

Dillo Day preview: What to know about the out-of-this-world lineup with Offset

Dillo Day poll back and better than ever, Mayfest says
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Cast members of “Working” sit on top of benches and pantomime driving cars onstage.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Working’ features stories of Evanston workers in documentary musical
A bee lands on lips.
Bee venom trend carves niche in beauty industry’s natural products market
Pharrell Williams walks down the runway at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pharrell Williams takes Louis Vuitton to the rodeo during Paris Fashion Week
A close-up of Weinberg freshman Jaclyn Boxer’s outfit.
Freshmen won’t let frigid winter temperatures hinder their style
Block Museum Student Associates learn about “Actions for the Earth: Art, Care & Ecology,” one of the Block’s Winter Quarter exhibitions that runs between Jan. 26 and July 7.
The Block Museum encourages innovation and contemplation in new Winter Quarter exhibitions
Drag queen Coco Sho-Nell, dressed in a blue sequined outfit, walks down an aisle with people on either side.
The Dolphin Show’s ‘Kinky Cats’ drag performance transforms Fisk Hall into a room fit for ‘queens’
More in Latest Stories
Weinberg senior Ben Katz proposed legislation limiting club participation to two clubs for students in the name of preserving mental health, he said.
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
Mayor Daniel Biss walked into Norris University Center on his way to a discussion with NU’s Associated Student Government.
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
To kick off Black History Month, the Black Poetry Society and Prof. Ava Thompson Greenwell will host a poetry workshop on Feb. 1.
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
Senior guard Ty Berry contests Purdue guard Lance Jones’ jumper. Berry poured in 25 points against the Boilermakers Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gives No. 2 Purdue all it can handle in 105-96 overtime loss
A group of Wilmette residents are urging their Village Board to take legal action against Evanston over the Ryan Field rebuild.
‘A mortal attack by a neighboring city’: Wilmette residents urge litigation against Evanston, challenge Ryan Field rebuild
The Daily has compiled a list of some events Evanston community members can enjoy throughout Black History Month.
Evanston community hosts events for Black History Month
More in Music
Animal Panic’s personality shows through during their shows, producer Kyle Steiner said. Jokes, crowd interaction and even a blindfold all feature in their live performances.
Chicago band Animal Panic smashes stairs and streaming goals
Performances from local rappers created an electric atmosphere at Reggies during The Blueprint CNCRT.
Reggies showcases up-and-coming Chicago rappers in The Blueprint CNCRT
Makena lei poses in front of a brick building shot through a fishbowl camera lens.
Makena lei talks recording process, inspirations for debut project ‘Call It a Home’
Western Bisexual band members, from left to right, Jack Riley, Ellie Pod, TJ Coppla and John Kaster.
Western Bisexual brings bold sounds and eccentric energy to the stage
A smiling Black man with dreadlocks and face and neck tattoos is wearing sunglasses and black clothing in front of a collage of the album cover of “american dream” by 21 Savage.
21 Savage elevates trap with ‘american dream’
Singer Paul Marinaro sings a jazz rendition of David Bowie’s “Letter to Hermione” after explaining its origin to the audience at Evanston SPACE.
David Bowie’s spirit alive and well at Evanston SPACE — thanks to jazz
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in