Mayfest Productions announces “Camp Dillo” theme for Dillo Day 52

Mayfest Productions announced on social media the theme for Dillo 52 this morning: “Camp Dillo.”

After hinting with graphics of nostalgic flags and tents, the full announcement painted a colorful picture of a summer camp oasis set to take over campus on May 18. Mayfest produces the nation’s largest student-run music festival each year in the spring, featuring on-theme promotions and a series of musical performances.

“Camp Dillo evokes the essence of our youth, inspiring us to rediscover the vibrant spirit of playfulness and the joys of summer,” the Instagram caption reads.

Mayfest wanted the theme to be more “tangible” this year, manifesting in lakefill decorations, Co-head of Promotions and Weinberg junior Tyler Keim said.

“Dillo Day is the one day of the year where Northwestern can really come together as a community and have fun,” Keim said. “We thought summer camp is an experience that a lot of us have had in the past, being kids, and just thought it was a good theme to kind of surface those same emotions we want people attending Dillo Day to have.”

