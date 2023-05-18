Dillo Day preview: What to know about the out-of-this-world lineup with Offset

“Planet Dillo” is set to see established artists like Offset and up-and-coming acts like rapper Blvck Swm perform at the Lakefill.

With the 51st Dillo Day creeping closer, Mayfest Productions announced an otherworldly lineup for this year’s festival: “Planet Dillo.” Here are the details to help you decide which sets to attend and when to take a midday nap.

Headliner: Offset

Kiari Cephus, known professionally as Offset, rose to prominence as part of rap group Migos. Viral hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, catapulted the group to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 — with their accompanying album “Culture” landing at No. 54 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

Offset has also enjoyed critical acclaim as a solo artist. 2017’s “Ric Flair Drip,” made in collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, became his first platinum song as a solo artist.

In 2019, he released his solo debut album “Father of 4,” which debuted in the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 chart. Single “Clout” earned him his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance as a solo artist –– alongside his wife, Cardi B.

Those at Offset’s performance can expect a setlist of rhythmic cadences and introspective lyricism straight from an ever-evolving force in today’s hip-hop scene.

Daytime featured performer: TiaCorine

Rapper and songwriter TiaCorine’s multicultural upbringing influenced her musical style, which incorporates elements from hip-hop to pop.

She released “34Corine” in 2020, the first of three full-length projects. Most recently, the rising star’s breakout single “Freaky T” — from 2022’s “I Can’t Wait” — encapsulates her expressive, upbeat energy.

TiaCorine also flexed her stage presence as a supporting act for Key Glock’s 2023 “Glockoma Tour.”

With over 2.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the artist is sure to get the audience up on its feet.

Opener: RINI

Filipino Australian RINI made his full-length debut in 2021 with “Constellations,” which he followed a year later with the EP “Ultraviolet.” Born Justerini Sandoval, RINI’s earliest musical influences were Michael Jackson and Bon Jovi.

He got his start performing R&B covers of chart toppers and began producing original content by age 17.

A purveyor of slow, sensual R&B, Rini’s biggest hits include “My Favourite Clothes” and “Meet Me in Amsterdam.”

Mainstage Performer: J. Worra

Chicago native DJ and producer J. Worra, whose offstage name is Jamie Sitter, is set to bring an eclectic mix of classic house and school tech to the Lakefill. Named DJ Mag’s 2019 Breakthrough Music Producer of the Year, J. Worra is known for her contributions to dance music’s underground scene.

Notable tracks include “Check Out,” her collaboration with Leo Stannard, and “Wasteland” featuring Little Boots.

After Dillo, J. Worra is set to go on a summer tour across over 10 states, which will start May 21.

Second Stage Performer: BIGBABYGUCCI

BIGBABYGUCCI, known offstage as James Haley, released his debut album “Art Hoe Collection” in 2016. He caught mainstream attention with his single “Drop Top Lexus” off of his 2019 album “Send Help.” His work mixes elements of trap with unorthodox production to create flowing rap.

He released “Colors,” his most recent album, on April 14, giving fans 13 more tracks to enjoy.

Second Stage Performer: Zeph France

Hailing from Kansas City, this up-and-coming rapper is sure to deliver an electrifying performance Saturday, with his artistry celebrated by For Members Only and Mayfest in an Instagram announcement.

His Spotify artist bio reads, “To put it simply, you’ll never have him quite figured out. So just enjoy.”

Second Stage Co-Headliner: Blvck Svm

Chicago native rapper Blvck Svm is sure to get the audience moving Saturday. A caption by FMO and Mayfest said the artist’s “raw lyrics showcase his authenticity and passion” — so he’s sure to bring an electric charge to the Second Stage.

Battle of the Artists winners: DJ Lu, Muse etc. and Tavern

Student acts DJ Lu, Muse etc. and Tavern emerged victorious after Mayfest’s Battle of the Artists to win coveted spots in the Dillo Day lineup.

Expect energetic tracks from DJ Lu, introspective jazz-pop from Muse etc. and a vibrant stage presence from Tavern.

This article will be updated as Mayfest Productions announces more acts.

