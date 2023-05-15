Northwestern, Mayfest talk Dillo Day and graduation with Evanston residents

Northwestern representatives and Mayfest organizers presented harm mitigation strategies to Evanston residents Monday night ahead of NU’s spring events.

The annual meeting centered on its usual topic of conversation: Dillo Day, NU’s yearly student-run music festival scheduled for May 20. In the past, Dillo Day and related student parties have prompted concern from Evanston residents about security.

“Our goal is for functional fun,” said Evanston Police Department Sgt. Chelsea Brown. “Although, I think for some community members it, at times, feels like controlled chaos.”

University Police, EPD and private security will be present on NU’s campus and surrounding areas during Dillo Day, according to Eric Chin, the University Police deputy chief of police.

Mayfest’s co-Director of Productions Nicole Tank said the extra officers will provide “deescalation” measures during the event. But Brown said not many violent incidents typically occur during Dillo Day. Most police action relates to alcohol infractions or public urination, she said.

University Police will provide a communication channel to the surrounding community, sharing updates on emergency situations or facilitating noise complaints from neighbors throughout May 20, Chin said.

Brown also said muddy conditions may present safety concerns for the festival this year, and University Police will be monitoring the weather for the event.

However, Chin said NU students should also take responsibility for each others’ safety.

“I want to really stress … (to) our student community members really implementing responsibility as well as relying upon one another to seek medical treatment and be able to mitigate any known situations prior to them rising to the level of intervention,” Chin said.

Tank pointed to the Mayfest’s Smart Dillo campaign, the group’s messaging around campus encouraging drug safety, as an example of preemptive intervention.

Tank also announced members of Mayfest’s student intervention service have been Narcan trained this year, in case any overdoses happen during the festival.

Dave Davis, NU’s senior executive director for neighborhood and community relations, also shared the dates for yearly Northwestern events including student move-out on June 10 and the commencement ceremony on June 12.

Unlike in previous years, he said, no Northwestern families will park on Emerson Street for move-out. Move-out traffic has previously caused chagrin from neighbors along the street, Davis said.

Regarding commencement, Davis said the University has sold about 2,700 tickets for commencement and another 4,000 for convocations from June 9-12.

In addition to annual events, the inauguration ceremony for University President Michael Schill, whose tenure began last Fall Quarter, is scheduled for June 2. Davis said the University is expecting “a few thousand” in attendance for the event, including elected officials, alumni leaders and donors.

Residents did not ask any questions at the meeting apart from a few written queries about the University’s clean-up strategy for Dillo Day.

Jason McKean, NU’s assistant dean of students and director of strategy and operations, said the University’s Associated Student Government has developed a plan to clean up surrounding areas at 8 a.m. on the Sunday after Dillo Day. He said he will personally be knocking on doors of neighboring houses that haven’t cleaned up by 10 a.m. on Sunday.

McKean also pointed to the Smart Dillo campaign as a way of educating students about their impact to community during Dillo Day.

“The campaign prioritizes safety as well as keeping the Evanston community clean, safe, and quiet and enjoyable for everyone — regardless of whether they’re going to Dillo Day or not,” Tank said.

